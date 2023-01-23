LeBron James knows his son is going to be a popular target when it comes to college basketball. Although Bronny James hasn't decided yet, it appears his father isn't concerned.

Heading into the 2022-23 high school basketball season, Bronny James was generating buzz as a player on the rise. After another strong year with Sierra Canyon, the recruiting trail has started to circulate around the talented guard. While Bronny has been in the spotlight due to his father's success, he's not considered one of the top 10 recruits in the country.

Numerous high school basketball prospects have begun to make their "final list" of contenders. That usually involves teams that will be involved in the next chapter of their basketball careers. According to rumors, Bronny has listed his final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

However, LeBron James isn't convinced his son's options are limited. In an interview with The Oregonian, LeBron said his son could attend any college he wanted.

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to. All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.”

LeBron James optimistic about Bronny James' eventual decision

Bronny James' impending decision will draw plenty of excitement in college basketball. The oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny has developed into an intriguing talent in the basketball world.

The 6'3" guard is currently ranked as the 28th overall prospect in ESPN's projections for the 2023 class. Although it's been said that Bronny has finalized three teams on his "final list," his father denied that Bronny has only three candidates. LeBron James even said that Bronny was still considering five to six teams.

Bronny has generated some excitement in the world of recruiting for college hoops. Throughout the year, some weren't even convinced that Bronny would be on his way to the NCAA.

With leagues such as the NBA's G League Ignite and Overtime Elite growing in popularity, many believed Bronny could spend the year training for the NBA. Instead, it looks as if the idea of Bronny playing at the collegiate level is inching closer with each passing day.

