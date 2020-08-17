LeBron James calls cast and crew of Space Jam 2 ''family'' as his heartfelt speech from the movie set leaks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are headed to the NBA playoffs in a spectacular fashion. They finished first in the western conference standings after missing out on playoffs last NBA season. They will be facing the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They will have to be wary of Damian Lillard, who was awarded the NBA bubble MVP.

LeBron James' speech from Space Jam set leaks

LeBron James and the cast and crew of Space Jam 2 wrapped production in September 2019 after weeks on set. This Space Jam movie is the sequel to the original Space Jam which starred NBA legend Michael Jordan in the leading role.

Website TMZ recently obtained audio of James' final speech to the cast and crew. He gathered everyone around after 58 days of shooting and talked about the impact of the original film on his life. LeBron James appreciated the cast and crew's effort and thanked everyone. He was quoted saying

"I showed up on set — on June 17 — and I grabbed my first script," James told the crew. "I grabbed it and in the far right corner, that thing said 'Day 1 of 58 days.' I was like, 'Bron, what the f—?' No matter how long you're together — you know, two months, three months — when you are together 12, 13, 14 hours a day, five days a week, sometimes six, you become family."

The sequel will also feature several top NBA stars, including James and Draymond Green. Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook will also appear in the film.

LeBron James comments on missing his family while playing in NBA bubble

LeBron James has been terrific in the NBA bubble. After a few losses, the LA Lakers and LeBron James pulled up their socks and got some morale boosting wins going in the playoffs. LeBron James was asked about missing his family in the NBA bubble. He commented saying

"Savannah [James' wife] is a beast at what she does. That's controlling the home and being that rock for our family. So I'm not worried about that. But you definitely, you have that miss factor when you miss your family, you miss your kids."

The LA Lakers are heavy favourites for the NBA championship. LeBron James will be looking to add a fourth NBA championship to his resume and a first one with the LA Lakers.

