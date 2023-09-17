"Seen others get thrown out" - LeBron James calls out Colorado State's dirty hit on Travis Hunter

LeBron James was one of many who tuned in for the Colorado Buffaloes vs. Colorado State game. While it ended in a victory for the Buffaloes, they lost two-way star Travis Hunter to an ugly hit.

The cornerback/wide receiver was massively impressive in the first two games of the new season, getting early Heisman trophy shouts.

Against Colorado State, he played wide receiver and took a heavy hit from safety Henry Blackburn, leaving him down on the field for several minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Blackburn was only given a penalty call, and LeBron James, an ardent college football fan, took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts:

"Like I don’t understand the difference between targeting and what I just witnessed. I’ve seen others get thrown out for far less. That was blatant and uncalled for IMO!"

Expand Tweet

Hunter managed to continue for a while, before exiting the game for good. He did not return for the entire second half and double OT.

Watch the hit below:

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary player and current Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, stood up for his teammate and won the team the game in overtime.

James took to X again to show his appreciation for the budding college player:

"SHEDEUR YOU’RE A PROBLEM!!!! ⭐️🫡"

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is entering his 21st season in the NBA

LeBron James has been busy during his off-season, spending time in Le Mans, going down to Miami to watch Lionel Messi and watching a lot of college football.

He's been spending a lot of time with his family, now that his son Bronny James has committed to USC, and will start school this fall.

LeBron is gearing up to enter year 21 with the same gusto as he entered his first year back in 2003.

James looks to join legends like Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant as players with five rings, and with age catching up with him, this could be his last real chance.