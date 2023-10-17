LeBron James changes his Instagram display to a never-seen-before-childhood picture 

Back in the 2006 NBA draft, no one could have predicted that LeBron James would be one of the best basketball players in today's era. With 20 seasons down in his career, the 19-time all-star has shown his mettle entering the 21st season.

James is now the oldest player in the league at 38 years of age. He recently changed his profile picture on Instagram to an old and never-seen-before picture of him as a young child.

LeBron James' childhood picture on Instagram

It's fascinating to see how James looked before to his stature now. The same thing can be said in his rookie season in the league. His physique has improved over the years despite already having incredible athleticism when he first stepped on the court.

However, there was a time when James alluded to the possibility of retiring following the 2023 playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, as per Clutch Points Michael Corvo. Be that as it may, he has decided to come back for another season in the league despite having previous doubts.

His longevity in the league makes it all the more impressive when looking back on his growth and consistency throughout his long professional career.

LeBron James is "optimistic" about the Los Angeles Lakers for 2023-24

LeBron James enters the new season with confidence despite getting swept in the 2023 Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets, as per House of Highlights.

"Very optimistic about how we can pick off where we left off," James said, "and I don't mean the loss in the series. I mean, from the trade deadline to how we played up to the Western Conference Finals. I'm optimistic about seeing how we can pick up from there."

"With the continuity, with the chemistry, there shouldn't be much teaching," James said, "We're not going to waste any steps. We're not going to shortcut any corners or whatever the case may be, but there should not be much teaching with us getting back on the floor. We have that chemistry. We retained a lot of our core."

In the offseason, the Lakers made significant key additions in Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood to bolster their depth. Alongside James and Anthony Davis, the team retained their quality players in D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt.

During last season, James put up 28.9 points (50.0% shooting, including 32.1% from 3-point range), 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. It was an incredible statistical production from the Lakers star, as he also logged 35.5 minutes per game, leading his team in minutes played.