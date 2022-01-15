“LeBron James chasing his all-time NBA scoring record and statistical dominance” – Isiah Thomas heaps praise on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Although LA Lakers forward LeBron James has his work cut out for him, he's on a path to eventually break the NBA's career scoring record of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar's record has been one of the NBA's most historic accomplishments, and he's held the top spot since retiring in 1989. At James' current rate, the superstar might surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark as early as late next season.

Abdul-Jabbar's record stands at 38,387 points through 20 seasons. Karl Malone, who retired in 2004 after 19 seasons, is second, with 36,928 points. James, in his 19th season, has 36,239 points.

James' pursuit of the scoring crown has started to get the attention of some of the NBA's all-time greats. Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Isiah Thomas took to Twitter recently to express his excitement about James chasing Abdul-Jabbar's hallowed record.

“LeBron James chasing his all time NBA scoring record and statistical dominance,” Thomas tweeted.

Abdul-Jabbar went to UCLA for four seasons (ineligible as a freshman because of NCAA rules), leading the Bruins to three NCAA titles. And Karl Malone spent three seasons at Louisiana Tech before turning pro.

James, however, had the benefit of entering the NBA straight out of high school as the top draft pick in 2003.

James, who is 37, is averaging 29.1 points per game this season. That's his highest average since 2009-10, when he scored 29.7 ppg. He has a career scoring average of 27.0 ppg.

The LA Lakers (21-21) have 40 games remaining. If James plays in every game and scores at his career average, he'd total 1,080 points, putting him at 37,319 by the end of the season. That scenario would leave him at 999 points from having the record to himself as he enters next season.

History on the horizon for LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is chasing down NBA history.

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has compiled an impressive resume of accomplishments throughout his career. Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record would further solidify his legacy. Although winning NBA championships is a tremendous measure of any legend, taking down a record that has stood strong since 1989 would be an incredible accomplishment for James.

Despite the Lakers' struggles this year, fans are still marveling at James' play. The 37-year-old continues to dominate nightly, and it's only a matter of time before he surpasses Kareem's record.

Also Read Article Continues below

James will need to continue to keep up his play for an extended period of time, as he won't be able to accomplish the feat until next season. For starters, James has to remain healthy. After missing a majority of the opening month of play due to an injury, James hasn't missed a game since Nov. 30th. He averaged 34.2 points in his last 12 games, taking his game to another level.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein