LeBron James cites "frustration" as reason to start podcast with JJ Redick

LeBron James on Sunday revealed that he had grown frustrated with basketball media which led him to launch his "Mind the Game" podcast with NBA player-turned-analyst JJ Redick.

Speaking to reporters after the LA Lakers’ 150-145 win over the Indiana Pacers where he had 26 points and 10 assists, LeBron James said he wanted to provide basketball fans with content that stays true to the essence of the game, focusing on substance rather than mere hypotheticals or creating conflicts between players.

"I feel like we were losing the essence of the game of basketball and the true meaning behind the game, teaching our youth, and teaching people what the game of basketball truly means,” he said.

“I was getting very frustrated with the daily comparisons every single day. Who's better between you and Dave McMenamin? Or how does this affect your legacy? If this guy played in the '50s, or if this guy from the '50s played today, it's not good for the youth."

James said he felt the need to provide the NBA audience with real and fresh basketball knowledge, saying that by doing so, fans can develop a genuine appreciation for the game and its strategic intricacies.

“I feel like our audience needed a different approach to the true essence of the game, how I fell in love with the game. When you have someone like JJ who has the same mindset about the game of basketball, is very smart, and fell in love with the game for all the right reasons.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while and with JJ, it was perfect timing."

In announcing the launch of his podcast, James said it was for "everyone who truly loves our beautiful game."

What to expect from LeBron James and JJ Redick’s podcast moving forward

LeBron James and JJ Redick's podcast is scheduled to release episodes weekly, with each episode expected to be between 45 minutes to an hour long.

In the first episode, they discussed specific basketball plays and strategies, including the two-for-one strategy, among other topics. James and Redick criticized the strategy, saying it promotes poor offensive play.

LeBron James and Redick's podcast aims to differentiate itself from typical basketball podcasts, which often focus on hypothetical scenarios, reactions and predictions.

Fans can expect the two to delve deeper into offenses, defenses and other basketball strategies for a more profound understanding of the game. Fans can also anticipate a more detailed analysis of players' techniques and how they utilize these moves to execute plays effectively.

James and Redick said they plan to feature guests on their podcast in the future, so it will be interesting to see who will be featured and how they will contribute to the podcast's mission.