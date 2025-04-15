LeBron James co-signs Steve Nash for spotlighting soccer’s influence on his NBA career

LeBron James and Steve Nash have been trailblazers in the NBA, showcasing their brilliance as facilitators for their respective squads. Behind those crafty passes and set-ups are the two former MVPs’ deep understanding of floor angles and overall instinct to recognize openings on a basketball court.

Ad

Talking in the "Mind the Game" podcast on Tuesday, James lauded Nash’s ability to recognize openings on the floor before highlighting the influence of soccer on his basketball career.

“I’ve obviously grown to love soccer when I got older, and respecting the sport,” James said (Timestamp: 5:13). "I feel like you being able to use that sport for like knowing angles when you started playing basketball. I was always impressed on how you master the angle game on the floor.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Anytime, you hear someone’s background being soccer, you see how it can translate to the game of basketball, where it almost puts you plays and plays in advance. Because in soccer, if you’re not thinking way ahead, you’re not going to make it.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Nash then believed that he would not be as great as a basketball player if not for soccer, which allowed him to be forward-thinking whenever he was on the floor, especially as a relatively small point guard.

“I don’t think I would have played in the NBA if it was not for soccer,” Nash said (Timestamp: 6:05). “I couldn’t run past everyone, I couldn’t run past everyone. When I could be physical, I need to be efficient. … A lot of that comes from soccer, and a lot of that comes from trial and error."

Ad

Nash won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006. However, he has not won a championship in his career. He retired in 2015 with the LA Lakers, where James is currently playing.

At 40, James is the oldest active player in the NBA today. He is entering his 18th playoff appearance after steering the Lakers to the third seed in the Western Conference.

Nash replaced current Lakers coach JJ Redick as James’ co-host in the podcast’s second season, following a successful debut last year.

Ad

Steve Nash reveals how he creates confusion for LeBron James

With an elite basketball IQ, Steve Nash was a floor general throughout his career. On Tuesday’s podcast episode with LeBron James, Nash revealed how he confused defenders through his dribble penetrations.

“I created confusion,” Nash told James. "I changed an opponent’s perspective. They had to look around in ways that made them uncomfortable, where they couldn’t see both – the ball and the man they were guarding."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Aside from his playmaking, Nash has been an elite scorer, especially during his time with the Phoenix Suns. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer was the most important cog in the Suns’ seven-second-or-less teams in the mid-2000s, which was coached by Mike D’Antoni.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More