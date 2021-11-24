LeBron James congratulates Jay-Z for becoming the most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history; we look back at their best moments on camera

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is known for his frequent interactions with artists from the hip-hop industry, with Drake and Jay-Z some of the superstars that are often seen socializing with the 4-time NBA champion.

Jay-Z recently received a record-breaking 83rd Grammy Awards nomination, which catapulted him into becoming the artist with the highest number of Grammy nominations (all-time). His good friend and NBA icon LeBron James took to Instagram to congratulate him. Uninterrupted, which is LeBron James' media firm, put up a post on social media which the 'King' shared on his Instagram stories.

Looking back at Jay-Z and LeBron James' best moments on camera

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after his ejection

Jay-Z is a fan of NBA basketball and is often seen courtside during high-profile games. The eminent rapper is a fan of the Brooklyn Nets considering he hails from that area, but also makes appearances at New York Knicks and LA Lakers games.

Jay-Z attended an LA Clippers vs LA Lakers match at the Staples Center back in March 2020, which involved a meeting of the two stalwarts in him and LeBron James.

Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was also in attendance, and the Carters ended up spending some time with LeBron James post-game.

Apart from their on-court meetings, the two celebrities are also seen together at events quite often. Jay-Z appeared on LeBron James and Maverick Carter's HBO talk show “The Shop: Uninterrupted”, as well in 2021, showcasing a bond that has been in place for some time now.

Jay-Z and LeBron James' relationship goes back to his early Cleveland Cavaliers days when the small forward still hadn't achieved superstar status.

Jay-Z has attended multiple Cavs games to cheer on his friend, and there were rumors that the duo were planning to team up in Brooklyn during LeBron James' free agency in 2010.

LeBron James also thanked Jay-Z back in 2019 for "changing his life", extending the gratitude to hip-hop artists Nas and P. Diddy as well. James also made sure to name-drop Jay Z on The Late Late Show With James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke' segment, saying:

“Any time Jay says my name, it’s just very humbling. He’s like my big brother, so he takes care of me.”

The relationship between the two greats goes back a long time, and it is refreshing to see that it is still intact.

