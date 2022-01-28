LeBron James continues to expand his business portfolio, enters into partnership with Crypto.com to create opportunities in Akron, Ohio

The LeBron James Family Foundation and Crypto.com announced a multi-year partnership on Friday morning. The purpose behind the collaboration between the two parties is to support educational and workplace development and job training opportunities in Akron, Ohio.

Students and families connected to the 'I PROMISE' program will gain access to the tools and resources needed to participate and succeed in Web3. The LeBron James Family Foundation invests in helping kids from LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio, by providing resources for them to succeed in school and beyond.

Through this new partnership with Crypto.com, these kids will be learning about cryptocurrency, the technology behind it and the ways it will impact their careers moving forward.

LeBron James told the Akron Beacon Journal about the partnership.

“It’s been amazing to see how many doors we’ve been able to open for my I Promise students and their families through the work we do with our partners and what we’re building with House Three Thirty."

"It’s important to me that we keep opening those doors – especially when it comes to Web3 and our digital future."

"I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind" - LeBron James on the partnership between his foundation and Crypto.com

LeBron James has always been heavily invested in the growth of his community and providing resources to people who do not have easy access to education. James mentioned that he wants the people in his community to be up to date with the blockchain technology that has been impacting the economy, sports and entertainment industry.

"I’m still learning as everything keeps evolving, and now with Crypto.com, I want to make sure my kids and families are part of that as well. Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind," said James.

"Crypto.com and I are aligned on the need to educate and support my community with the information and tools they need for inclusion. I’m looking forward to working with them to bring these opportunities to my community.”

Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange app based in Singapore, was founded in 2016, and as of now, has 10 million users. The company recently struck a 20-year deal worth $700 million to claim naming rights to the LA Lakers' home arena, the franchise James has represented since 2018 in the NBA.

Watch this space for more updates regarding this partnership.

