LeBron James cops latest 'Awake NY Jordan Air Ship' sneaker arriving in Toronto for game against Raptors

LeBron James recently showed up in Toronto wearing a pair of Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship sneakers. He was sporting the University Red colorway. It appears that being a Nike ambassador comes with its perks, as LeBron picked up the pair before the sneaker's official release date.

LeBron James

The release of the Jordan sneakers is scheduled for March 9 in the sneaker market. The pair will have a border release on March 13th. For about seven months, the sneakers will be available exclusively in the University Red colorway. The second variation known as Game Royale, will feature a royal red and royal blue colorway and is set to release on October 16, 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For consumers interested in grabbing a pair, the Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship is expected to retail for $150. As a newly released pair, the sneakers will likely be available for a good amount of time in retail shops.

LeBron James shoes tonight: "King" James sporting a pair of PE LeBron 21s against Raptors

LeBron James wearing PE LeBron 21s

LeBron James and the LA Lakers recently played against the Toronto Raptors, as the visiting team. Before the beginning of the game, James was spotted wearing a pair of player-exclusive Nike LeBron 21s during the pre-game warmups. The colorway featured a solid black body with splashes of grey on the Nike swoosh, tongue, and sole.

For consumers who want to grab this particular pair, it is important to note that it's a player-exclusive colorway. This means that the pair James wore against the Raptors is not available in retail shops and will not be accessible by resellers. However, consumers can still get a pair of Nike LeBron 21s from the official Nike store and other official retail shops for $200.

Since its launch on October 23, the LeBron 21s have come out in 18 different colorways. It appears that LeBron James' latest signature shoes will stick around in retail until summer, as there are still a couple of colorways to launch this year. The "Welcome to Camp" colorway is set to be released this May while the "Multi-color" variant will be released sometime this summer.

Resellers are selling certain colorways of the 21s at a lower price, ranging from $100 to $135. However, consumers should be wary and exercise caution when dealing with resellers as there is a risk of being handed down a pair of fake sneakers.