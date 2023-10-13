LeBron James courts Taylor Swift fans by crowning Travis Kelce as Northeast Ohio's most famous sportsperson

LeBron James is arguably the most popular athlete to come out of Northeast Ohio. The “Chosen One” is from Akron, Ohio, and continues to call the place his home. James made his mark as a high school basketball prodigy before jumping to the NBA. He has built a GOAT-worthy 21-year resume and has millions of diehard followers.

Northeast Ohio’s most recognizable name may no longer be attributed to the LA Lakers superstar. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs may have nudged past him following his much-publicized rumored relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

When asked during the Chiefs-Denver Broncos game if LeBron James still considers himself the “King of Northeast Ohio,” he gamely responded:

“Sometimes you gotta give the crown up to the next one. What Travis [Kelce] got going on right now and the ‘Swifties,’ I’m gonna give the crown to him right now. He deserves it right now.”

Kelce has been hilariously trolled on social media for his reportedly secret relationship with Taylor Swift. The pop icon has visited Arrowhead Stadium twice now to watch the tight end play. Popularly called the “Swifties,” Swift fans have hailed the football player, which has only added to his popularity.

LeBron James started the “King of Northeast Ohio,” title when he tweeted his appreciation of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast. James posted:

“Crazy I can’t get a invite to join y'all fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! . Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!”

The Kelce brothers responded by saying that the four-time NBA MVP is welcome anytime he wants to join their podcast. Kansas’ star tight end also shared his experience enjoying the James mania that engulfed Ohio even during the basketball player’s days at St. Mary-St. Vincent.

The Taylor Swift factor, however, wasn’t still in play when LeBron James made the comment. Perhaps realizing the tidal wave of popularity of the Kelce-Swift tandem, James is giving up the crown.

The Buffalo Bills designed a play called LeBron James

On Sunday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen repeatedly shouted “LeBron James” to start his team’s play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The LA Lakers superstar, who confirmed that he watched the game, had fun hearing his name called out.

When asked if he had already studied the play, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer responded:

“I still haven’t figured out what the play call may be, but the only thing that happened was Josh Allen threw the ball out of bounds. I hope that’s not the play!”

The Buffalo Bills lost 25-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. James would have wanted a better result in a game with his name used as a play call.