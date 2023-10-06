“We’re back” - LeBron James and crew return in style with new promo for ‘The Shop’

Aside from playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, LeBron James has been busy off the court as well. Over the years, he has become a businessman, while he has starred in the Space Jam movie and has produced a few documentaries and talk shows.

One of these shows is "TNF in the Shop," which will return for its second season on Amazon Prime and will make its premiere on Thursday, October 12. The four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader took to Instagram and revealed the return of the show.

In the Instagram story, LeBron, along with Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter, announced Season 2 of "TNF in the Shop," with James saying:

"We are back."

In the "TNF in the Shop" show (Thursday Night Football), LeBron James, fellow executive producer Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera, co-creator of the show, welcome guests to talk about the NFL season (with the "King" having played football during his high school years).

"We have fun. We love talking football — and it comes across. LeBron, Mav and I joke that if Amazon wasn’t our partner, and there was no Shop, we would still be doing it. Just from the comfort of our homes. The conversation would be pretty much the same," Rivera told Front Office Sports.

"He knows football at a level I’ve never seen. So that’s always fun for me. To see him in that element, an element people haven’t been able to see him in. Just seeing the genius and the beautiful mind that is LeBron James — off the basketball court — around another passion of his with football is pretty cool to see up close."

When did LeBron James first join the 'In the Shop' program?

This is not the first time that LeBron James will appear in an episode of the 'in The Shop' program. As a matter of fact, this will be his sixth year in the show, and second one under its current format.

Back in 2017, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera created "The Shop: Uninterrupted." There, they invited people from different sports as well as actors, singers and producers, to discuss various topics, while getting a haircut in a barbershop.

The show was initially part of the HBO streaming platform before moving to YouTube. Over its five seasons between HBO and YouTube, it became a success with several guests joining the show.

Similarly, "TNF in the Shop" has become a successful show as well and that's why Amazon decided to bring it back for its second season.

In between, LeBron James is preparing for Year 21 in the NBA and aiming at nothing but his fifth championship. James and the Lakers opened their training camp earlier this week and are preparing for the start of the regular season.

In their opener on Tuesday, October 24, they will take on the reigning champions Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.