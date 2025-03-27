LeBron James' critic Skip Bayless reacts after Lakers superstar makes game-winning buzzer-beating basket

LeBron James helped the LA Lakers snap a three-game losing streak in dramatic fashion, tipping in a rebound at the buzzer to lift the Lakers to a 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

James' game-winner came off a Luka Doncic floater as time expired, sealing the win for LA. His clutch shot drew reactions from several people, including longtime critic Skip Bayless, who shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

While Bayless appeared stunned by James' shot, he also pointed out it was a point-blank attempt with no defenders.

"LEBRON JUST MADE A BUZZER BEATER TO SAVE THE LAKERS!!!! (a wide-open tip-in, even easier than a layup)," Bayless tweeted.

James had a tough night shooting, making just three of his first 11 attempts before sinking the game-winner. He wrapped up the game with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists over nearly 38 minutes.

Doncic was locked in offensively, leading the way with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves contributed 24 points and five assists.

For the Pacers, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard each finished with 23 points, while Bennedict Mathurin matched them with 23 off the bench.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 44-28 as they battle for seeding in the Western Conference with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

LeBron James ties for second all-time in buzzer-beaters

LeBron James climbed the ranks of total buzzer-beaters in NBA history with his game-winning tip-in against the Pacers.

Previously, he had been tied with Paul Pierce for fourth place with seven career buzzer-beaters. Now, he has leapfrogged Pierce and tied Joe Johnson and Kobe Bryant for second place all-time with eight.

His next opportunity to tie Michael Jordan, who holds the record with nine buzzer-beaters, will come Thursday night when the Lakers travel to Chicago to face the Bulls.

