  • LeBron James critic takes random shot at Bronny James over JuJu Watkins, Jayden Daniels' viral moment 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 23, 2025 03:45 GMT
LeBron James' critic takes random shot at Bronny James over JuJu Watkins, Jayden Daniels' viral moment

Renowned LeBron James critic Rashad McCants took a random shot at the Lakers star's son, Bronny James, referencing JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels's viral picture. Watkins, currently eyeing a national championship with the USC Trojans, was spotted courtside with Daniels and his mom, catching the March Madness action after USC blew out the 16-seed Spartans in Saturday's contest.

With USC taking a comfortable lead over their counterparts amid a 71-25 win, coach Lauren Gotlieb got to rest all her starters with 6:30 left. Watkins watched the rest of the showdown with Daniels.

In a now-deleted tweet, McCants took to X and retweeted the viral pick showing Watkins and Daniels together. The former NBA lottery pick teased Watkins and Daniels after seemingly hinting at the possibility of a brewing romantic dynamic between the two athletes.

He also used the moment to throw shade at Bronny James' career night against the Bucks on Thursday, in which the Lakers rookie scored 17 points amid a near 30-point blowout.

"Man Bronny out here tryna score down 30... Jayden putting up 50. #balluptop I got s**t to say 🤣🤣🤣🤣," McCants tweeted.
Rashad McCants' tweet

Rashad McCants has frequently dissed LeBron James regarding his status as one of the all-time greats in Michael Jordan's favor. The former Timberwolves player has also picked on Bronny James before. McCants has admitted publicly that James has been on his "hit list" since 2001.

Rashad McCants criticizes LeBron James after standing up for Bronny James

LeBron James had the NBA world divided over his decision to confront analyst Stephen A. Smith for criticizing Bronny James. James went up to Smith courtside at the Knicks-Lakers game on Mar. 6, telling the ESPN commentator to stay shut about his son.

While many supported James' decision, Rashad McCants was among those who weren't fans of how the four-time MVP handled that situation. Here's what McCants said on Gil's Arena podcast on Mar .11:

"We don’t need your daddy step up for you. Every son has gotten criticized, why is it the first time we seeing this? Did Tee Morant come in when Ja was getting criticized. What about LaVar?"

Considering they are teammates, LeBron James and Bronny James' situation is unusual. Bronny was also a 55th pick in the draft and some of the scrutiny he faces as a late second-round pick is unheard of.

However, many blame James for apparently rushing his son into the NBA and pushing his stock. He once claimed his son was better than most players he watched on League Pass when Bronny was yet to make his college debut.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
