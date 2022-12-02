LeBron James is known to be one of the smartest basketball players ever. He has often demonstrated a deep understanding of his team and opponents’ plays on both ends of the floor without missing anything.

Unfortunately, he has trouble remembering the lyrics of some songs, which can often end up awkward if not embarrassing. There’s a viral video clip of the four-time MVP singing along to Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” where he jumbled the lyrics.

Despite the energetic and rhythmic dance, fans didn’t miss James’ gaffe and proceeded to roast him on Twitter:

"leBron is the most random ni*** ever"

⍟ @donarrion @upblissed lebron is the most random nigga ever @upblissed lebron is the most random nigga ever😭

"LeDontknowthelyrics"

LeBron James met and greeted fans on an open-air football field. While he was going around acknowledging and appreciating the support of his fans, “Sicko Mode” was blaring in the air. Travis Scott’s hit single gave the event an air of festivity.

The 18x All-Star, who is also one of Scott’s good friends, couldn’t help himself but join some fans who were singing the song. James’ loud and confident voice resonated, unmistakably letting the fans know he didn’t fully know the lyrics of the said song.

Corn ✧⍣ @upblissed this video of lebron is so fucking funny man LMFAOOOO this video of lebron is so fucking funny man LMFAOOOO https://t.co/DTDvoKUHtJ

There was a slightly awkward pause before a dancing James slowly backed away from the crowd. The laughter and comments in the background laid bare “King James’” hilarious mistakes.

Getting the lyrics wrong isn’t something that’s a novelty for LeBron James as well. He’s had a few blunders that have been both hilarious and embarrassing.

Last year, the LA Lakers franchise player also caused quite a stir when he butchered the song “For the Night” by Pop Smoke. The worst thing wasn’t even the wrong lyrics but the fact that he took a video of himself singing it and then posting it.

XXL Magazine @XXL People be talking about how Lebron never knows the lyrics to the songs he’s singing along to People be talking about how Lebron never knows the lyrics to the songs he’s singing along to 😭😭 https://t.co/DT8VLySkSa

Everyone was probably wondering why he had to do that, knowing he could have listened to the recording before showing it to the world.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers better not mess up their lines during a brutal seven-game road trip

The LA Lakers will have to be ready for anything as they embark a seven-game road swing.

No, LeBron James and the LA Lakers will not be doing a concert tour. They will instead start an Eastern Conference road swing that could determine their status as a team this season. Missing a line or two in a song could end up in hilarity, but messing up this crucial stretch could make or break the Lakers.

The Lakers’ next seven games will be against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. Four of these teams are expected to be serious playoff contenders.

The Wizards are starting to play well. Detroit, meanwhile, has shown competitiveness and just took down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers will play at Crypto.com Arena on December 13 versus the Boston Celtics. By then, they should have an excellent idea of what they’re going to do as trading opens.

December 15 is when some players who weren’t available for a trade before could be moved. If the Lakers are terrible, expect a big trade to salvage LeBron James’ still elite season.

Poll : 0 votes