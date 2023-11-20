LeBron James debuts new shoe that caught NBA world's attention, has an interesting name for it: "Aurora Lights"

During the Los Angeles Lakers' Sunday night home game against the Houston Rockets, LeBron James wore a unique pair of shoes, and shoe enthusiasts quickly took notice of it. NBA Kicks posted a picture of James' sneakers on X.

They then asked James,

"What are we calling these?"

James quickly responded,

"Aurora Lights!"

Upon further research, there is no further information about James' new shoe colorway and when it will be made available.

However, with the NBA community taking notice of it, it is expected that his new shoes will soon start selling.

LeBron James scores win in Aurora Lights debut

In his first game wearing his new Aurora Lights colorway, LeBron James put up a dominating performance to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Houston Rockets for a 105-104 win on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

James finished with 37 points on 14-for-19 shooting, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. More importantly, though, he made the game-winning free throw with 1.9 seconds left.

Dillon Brooks, who has been considered a "villain" by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, still tried to win it for the Houston Rockets, but he missed on a buzzer-beating long three-pointer.

Anthony Davis added 27 points on 11-of-15 field goals, 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals for the Los Angeles Lakers, who moved up to 8-6 with their second straight win.

Dillon Brooks fired 24 points on 6-of-11 three-point shooting, one rebound, two assists and four steals for the Houston Rockets, who dropped their second straight game at the Crypto.com Arena after also bowing to the LA Clippers on Friday.

Alperen Sengun added 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one block, while Fred VanVleet contributed 15 points, one rebound, 16 assists and one steal.

LeBron James now with 109 30-point games as a Laker

It was LeBron James' 109th game with 30 points or more since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. It was also his fifth for the current season and fourth in the last seven games.

Before the game, on his Instagram timeline, James found an infographic showing that he already had 108 30-point games as a Laker and jokingly replied to it.

James explained,

“Sometimes you need to remind people. So that’s what it was.”

Now that he got his 109th 30-point blast with the Lakers expect another reminder, either comedic or serious, from James.