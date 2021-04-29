LeBron James defends Russell Westbrook on social media, claims Washington Wizards star deserves more respect

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are two of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Westbrook has been dominating teams around the league of late and has led the Washington Wizards to a 9-1 record in their last ten outings. Despite that, the former league MVP has often been picked on by several fans and critics this season.

I don’t have to make up my damn mind. When I got on Russ, it was simply me saying Triple-Doubles are not to be celebrated when you’re 13-games UNDER .500. Now that you see him winning games and vying for the playoffs, I haven’t said a damn word. #PrioritizeWinning! https://t.co/geeUlllKly — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2021

Westbrook's long-time friend and colleague LeBron James took to Instagram to express his feelings about the disrespect that Russ has had to endure in recent weeks. Here is what LeBron posted this morning:

LeBron James demands respect for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career this season. He is the only player to achieve this feat multiple times in the NBA. Westbrook is now six triple-doubles shy of breaking the legendary Oscar Robertson's career-triple-double tally of 181.

Russell Westbrook:



30th triple-double of the season tonight.



176th triple-double of his career.



6 away from passing Oscar Robertson for most all-time.



10 games remaining in the regular season after tonight. — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2021

LeBron James has been a great ambassador on and off the court and has often had to deal with a lot of hate throughout his career. He has always been the kind of individual who has supported the players around the NBA and stood up when it mattered the most.

It comes as no surprise that LeBron James has come to the aid of Westbrook, who has been at the center of a lot of criticism, regardless of his achievements this campaign.

Russell Westbrook has his 26th consecutive double-double, the 3rd-longest streak by a guard in NBA history.



He has 600 rebounds and 600 assists in a season for the 5th time in his career. That matches Oscar Robertson for the most such seasons in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Qpviiqkcb4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 29, 2021

Russell Westbrook put on a show last night against the LA Lakers. He scored 18 points, claimed 18 rebounds, and dished out 14 assists in the 116-107 win over the defending champs. The win helped the Wizards gain a two-game advantage over the 11th placed Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

Anthony Davis played his fourth straight game since returning from a ten-week-long injury layoff. He scored a team-high 26 points on the night as the team continued to play without talisman LeBron James, who could return soon.

AD and Russ are also great friends off the court, and the LA Lakers star was seen congratulating the former MVP on the win for his team after the game.