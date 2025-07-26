"LeBron James doesn't deserve this" - NBA fans erupt as Lakers sign 4 new contracts while still scrambling to secure backup center

On Saturday, the LA Lakers announced that they have inked several players to contracts. NBA fans reacted to the Lakers' roster additions.According to the post, LA signed guards RJ Davis and Augustas Marciulionis and forwards Eric Dixon and Arthur Kaluma. The four players went undrafted this year and were part of the Lakers' Summer League team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA couple of fans said that Lakers star LeBron James might not like the recent additions. At the start of free agency, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul said that the four-time NBA champion will be monitoring LA's offseason moves.&quot;Signed nun but bs this summer [LeBron James doesn't] deserve this,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I see why LeBron wants to go to the Mavs,&quot; another fan commented.Enter captionWhile others admitted that they were clueless about the new Lakers players, some praised the move.&quot;Who tf are these guys wtf,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Who tf are all these???&quot; another fan commented.Here are other fan reactions:&quot;RJ??!!! Let's go! IDK if ppl understand how solide dude was at UNC,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Love these signings. Would've loved to see [Cole] Swider though,&quot; one fan said.Davis, a 6-foot guard, won the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. In his final season with the UNC Tar Heels, he averaged 17.2 points and 3.6 assists per game on 41.3% shooting. Despite putting up just 6.1 ppg and 2.6 apg in 14.6 minutes in the Summer League, Davis seems to have impressed the Lakers brass.Kaluma, a 6-6 wing, averaged 5.6 ppg and 2.0 rpg on 42.9% shooting in five Summer League games. Former Villanova forward Dixon did not play due to a foot injury. Marciulionis also did not log a single minute in the Summer League.Other fans still hoped for LA to add another big man as a backup to recent acquisition Deandre Ayton. As currently constructed, Jaxson Hayes, who started 35 games last season, is expected to be the team's primary backup big man.What do the latest additions mean for the Lakers?According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the four undrafted rookies were signed on Exhibit 10 contracts. This kind of deal is non-guaranteed. However, it will allow the signees to earn up to $85,300 should they be waived and spend 60 consecutive days with their team's G League team.There is also a path wherein the players could work their way to a standard contract with the LA Lakers. The team could promote their contracts to a two-way deal and then a standard contract.However, the new signings are more likely to be released by the team in order for them to play with the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.Rob Pelinka and Co. have one roster spot open, as they have 14 players on standard contracts. The team also has two of its three two-way spots occupied. They'll likely keep the final roster spot open coming into the season for flexibility.