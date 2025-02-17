LeBron James displays unreleased “Captain Planet” colorway for All-Star weekend after late scratch

LeBron James did not play in the 2025 All-Star Game after 20 consecutive appearances at the event, but fans of "King James" did get a chance to see his unreleased "Captain Planet” colorway sneakers. The Los Angeles Lakers star has a longstanding relationship with Nike and showed off the newest design that he was supposed to wear at the game in San Francisco.

Ad

On Sunday night, James took to Instagram and posted an image of his “Captain Planet” LeBron 22 signature sneaker. James can be seen sitting in the locker room with his No. 23 jersey in the background and a pair of his new-look kicks.

LeBron James shares a look at his "Captain Planet" sneakers on social media. Photo Credit: Instagram account of LeBron James

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The newest version of James' signature shoe comes in a sleek red and light blue color scheme, with some green, yellow and black also sprinkled in.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The sneakers, which were inspired by one of his favorite superheroes, also have his number 23 on the side of the shoes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

James was expected to play alongside some of the game's top players, including Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum for Shaquille O'Neal's OGs team. The team would go on to win the All-Star title, defeating Chuck's Global Stars in the finals.

The Lakers are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Lakers All-Star LeBron James shouts out Austin Reaves and new teammate Luka Doncic in social media post

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and forward LeBron James on the court against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn

There is plenty of buzz and excitement in Los Angeles after the Lakers pulled off a historic trade to bring Luka Doncic to Southern California. The move pairs LeBron James with one of the league's elite scorers. Add talented guard Austin Reaves into the mix, and the Lakers boast one of the most dangerous backcourts in the NBA.

Ad

Following the Lakers' win against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10, James showed some love for his teammates by sharing a photo on his Instagram account of himself alongside Doncic and Reaves. He added the following message to go with the post:

"1️⃣5️⃣&7️⃣7️⃣ 🥶 as 🗣️F!!!!!! Lucky Me! 👑"

James is entering now in his 22nd season in the NBA and the 40-year-old will be looking to make a push for his fifth NBA championship this season. With the addition of Doncic to the roster, the Lakers are considered legitimate contenders in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback