LeBron James' documentary 'I Promise' to be available on YouTube; premiere date revealed

According to entertainment website Variety, a documentary featuring LeBron James' work with his 'I Promise' institution will be released on YouTube Originals later this month.

The documentary will be directed by Mark Levin, who is otherwise known for his dramatic feature film 'Slam'. He is a three-time Emmy winner as well. The documentary premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 12 p.m. ET, and will be free to watch, albeit with advertisements.

The documentary will take a closer look at the I Promise Foundation and the school, which follows a STEM-focused model. It is a public education school and is one of LeBron James' many philanthropic ventures. The film will feature the various aspects of the students, teachers and parents lives.

.@KingJames' ‘I Promise’ Documentary Film Picked Up by YouTube Originals, Premiere Date Set (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/5JZxEmk1JL — Todd Spangler (@xpangler) September 14, 2021

The school was opened in 2018 by LeBron James in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and currently facilitates education for students who are in the 3rd and 4th grades. According to the expansion plan, the institute aims to teach kids from Grade 1st to 8th.

A major motivation behind LeBron James' decision to open the 'I Promise' school was the fact that Akron had record high school drop rates. The school is part of his 'I Promise' initiative, which has other ventures as well.

Mindfulness break! Take a moment to try a new technique in your classroom or at home- belly breathing!🧘‍♀️🌬 pic.twitter.com/AezCqS7ai8 — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) September 9, 2021

LeBron James will be gearing up to win a fifth NBA championship following an eventful offseason

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

No other NBA player has had an offseason as eventful as LeBron James, who has been engaged on multiple fronts this summer. Whether it is the highly-anticipated release of 'Space Jam 2' or the busy offseason the LA Lakers had, James' presence was felt in multiple spheres.

The 'King' will now direct his attention towards the 2021-22 NBA season, in which the LA Lakers will look to put last season's disappointment behind him and aim to win a record 18th NBA championship. The Lakers crashed out of the first round last season, bowing out to eventual finalists the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James is entering his 18th season in the NBA and is still not showing signs of slowing down. He has maintained his physical tools despite approaching the late-30s, which shows the kind of mentality the small forward has. He will have a great chance to clinch his fifth NBA championship in the upcoming season, considering the kind of team the LA Lakers have built around him.

