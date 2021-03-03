LeBron James dominates Deandre Ayton with massive block; Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk-a-thon steals the show | NBA Highlights

There were plenty of NBA highlights on Tuesday night to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The LA Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo took the top spots though.

James was in his elements during the pre-game warmup and then went on to make an amazing defensive play against the Phoenix Suns after the tip-off. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo attacked the rim ferociously – and quite often too – against the Denver Nuggets.

Other players stepped up their game to make it to the highlights reel as well and here are the best of them from Tuesday.

NBA Highlights: LeBron James makes a 3-point hook shot, blocks DeAndre Ayton authoritatively

LA Lakers forward LeBron James drilled home an insane hook shot from beyond the arc while going through the usual pre-game drills. He also had a huge block on Phoenix Suns' 6'11 center Deandre Ayton!

LeBron hit a Kareem skyhook from three during pregame warmups 🤯



Don't miss next week's Pregame Picks show with @famouslos32 and @PeeWeeDaPlug to win cash prizes on the B/R app

LeBron just snatched it from Ayton 😳

King James also had a few other NBA highlights in this game. Check these out!

It's too easy for Bron 💪



Catch the second half of Suns-Lakers on @NBAonTNT

THT ➡️ Caruso ➡️ LBJ from the #OculusFrontRowView!



Halftime 📺 TNT

NBA Highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo puts on a dunk clinic; Jamal Murray with comedic reaction to the Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo was uber aggressive tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo slammed the rock several times against the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in the first quarter alone! The Greek Freak owned the paint and slammed the ball down with authority throughout the game.

Jamal Murray had the reaction of the night as he watched Antetokounmpo almost fall to the floor while the Nuggets guard was about to take his free throws.

Right hand?

Left hand?

Both hands?



It doesn't matter.



Giannis is throwing it ⬇️

Season-high 8️⃣ dunks for Giannis... with 4 minutes left in the third.

.

Jamal Murray's reaction to Giannis falling over during his free throw 😂

NBA Highlights: Robert Williams III elevates high for alley-oop; Patrick Beverley frustrates Kemba Walker with lockdown defense

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams took to the skies for a powerful slam off a pass from Payton Pritchard! Later, the LA Clippers’ Patrick Beverley showed everyone why he is one of the league’s top defensive players when he put the clamps on Kemba Walker.

Time Lord ELEVATION! ✈️@celtics up midway through 2Q on TNT

Patrick Beverley locked up Kemba Walker on this play 🔒

NBA Highlights: Ja Morant breaks out the rock-the-baby celebration; Bam Adebayo punishes the rim

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots in front of Robin Lopez #15 of the Washington Wizards

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant got an and-1 on one of the fastbreaks but it was the celebratory move that made things more entertaining.

Ja hit the rock-the-baby celebration after this and-1 🔥

There was a Miami Heat connection when guard Kendrick Nunn delivered a perfect lob to Bam Adebayo for the flush!

Bam put on the moves and threw down a lob 😳

NBA Highlights: Trae Young hits a logo three; Jamal Murray with the acrobatic layup

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young drained a deep logo three. Though it was a sponsor's logo, the shot was taken deep enough for it to make it to our NBA highlights.

Trae hits Goran with a dirty cross and logo shot ❄️

3 👌s from Trae to put the @ATLHawks up late on NBA LP!

The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray put on a show with his shooting and especially with this unbelievable underhand shot on a reverse.

The All-Star Weekend festivities are still days away but the players served up plenty of delightful plays on Tuesday to keep us occupied for several hours.

