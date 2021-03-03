LeBron James dominates Deandre Ayton with massive block; Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk-a-thon steals the show | NBA Highlights

There were plenty of NBA highlights on Tuesday night to keep the fans on the edge of their seats. The LA Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo took the top spots though.
James was in his elements during the pre-game warmup and then went on to make an amazing defensive play against the Phoenix Suns after the tip-off. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo attacked the rim ferociously – and quite often too – against the Denver Nuggets.
Other players stepped up their game to make it to the highlights reel as well and here are the best of them from Tuesday.
NBA Highlights: LeBron James makes a 3-point hook shot, blocks DeAndre Ayton authoritatively
LA Lakers forward LeBron James drilled home an insane hook shot from beyond the arc while going through the usual pre-game drills. He also had a huge block on Phoenix Suns' 6'11 center Deandre Ayton!
King James also had a few other NBA highlights in this game. Check these out!
NBA Highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo puts on a dunk clinic; Jamal Murray with comedic reaction to the Greek Freak
The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo slammed the rock several times against the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in the first quarter alone! The Greek Freak owned the paint and slammed the ball down with authority throughout the game.
Jamal Murray had the reaction of the night as he watched Antetokounmpo almost fall to the floor while the Nuggets guard was about to take his free throws.
.
NBA Highlights: Robert Williams III elevates high for alley-oop; Patrick Beverley frustrates Kemba Walker with lockdown defense
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams took to the skies for a powerful slam off a pass from Payton Pritchard! Later, the LA Clippers’ Patrick Beverley showed everyone why he is one of the league’s top defensive players when he put the clamps on Kemba Walker.
NBA Highlights: Ja Morant breaks out the rock-the-baby celebration; Bam Adebayo punishes the rim
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant got an and-1 on one of the fastbreaks but it was the celebratory move that made things more entertaining.
There was a Miami Heat connection when guard Kendrick Nunn delivered a perfect lob to Bam Adebayo for the flush!
NBA Highlights: Trae Young hits a logo three; Jamal Murray with the acrobatic layup
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young drained a deep logo three. Though it was a sponsor's logo, the shot was taken deep enough for it to make it to our NBA highlights.
The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray put on a show with his shooting and especially with this unbelievable underhand shot on a reverse.
The All-Star Weekend festivities are still days away but the players served up plenty of delightful plays on Tuesday to keep us occupied for several hours.
Also Read: NBA MVP of the Year 2021: March Power Ranking