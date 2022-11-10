LeBron James downplays the narrative of getting beaten by "Father Time" after latest injury: "I've been fine... Not like I've sat out every game this season"  

LeBron James didn't get off to a good start in year 20 and hasn't performed up to his standards. Across 10 games, he has averaged 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 46/24/66 splits. The 4-time MVP has also been dealing with a foot injury and had to miss one game due to it.

Many fans and analysts believe that Father Time is catching up with the 37-year-old with nagging injuries. However, when asked about his injury concerns after sustaining a lower leg injury in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers, James said (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"I've been fine. I've missed one game, guys, not like I've sat out every game this season or something. I've missed one game, and to be completely honest, if it was a playoff game, I'd probably would've played even though my foot was acting up."

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN LeBron James remains hopeful to be in the lineup on Friday against Sacramento despite walking out with a sore left leg LeBron James remains hopeful to be in the lineup on Friday against Sacramento despite walking out with a sore left leg https://t.co/yVAcQf3I9X

LeBron James walked off the floor during the fourth quarter against the Clippers and didn't return. James didn't look comfortable as he held onto his groin area when he went to the locker room. Many considered the extent to be the same as James' groin injury during the 2018-19 season.

The LA Lakers were seeded fourth when the 4-time champion was sidelined and had to win almost all their games when he returned to action to qualify for the playoffs. The Lakers failed to do so and extended their playoff drought to six seasons. However, James said it doesn't seem as severe, and he could be back as early as the next game if his treatment and results allow him to come back.

LeBron James has endured an injury-riddled tenure in LA over the last couple of seasons. Due to this, questions have been raised if Father Time has finally caught up with him. His performances have also marginally dipped, leading many to believe he is on a decline.

However, the LA Lakers forward seems content that that's not the case, as seen in his demeanor when he spoke about it in his latest press conference.

LeBron James plays his best game of the season during loss against Clippers

LeBron James may have heard the noise surrounding his ability to overcome Father Time in year 20 before Wednesday's LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers game. James dropped 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He shot 54.5% from the floor and 44.4% on nine attempts from deep.

The latter being his most efficient numbers in a game this year. James started the game 6 of 6 from the floor. It was a welcome sight for LeBron and the Lakers fans, as he has struggled with his jump shot efficiency since the start of the season. James has only made 1 of 16 shots from deep in his last three games. He was 4 of 9 from long range against the Clippers.

He kept the 17-time champions in the contest for the most part. However, LeBron James could only play around six minutes in the final frame, during which he bagged ten points on four of seven shooting. The Lakers eventually lost the tie 114-101.

James seems to have rediscovered his form, so the Lakers will hope he is healthy before their 4-game home stand that begins Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers are down 2-9, so this run of home games could be vital for them to get back on track.

