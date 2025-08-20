LeBron James and Draymond Green can't stop laughing at Rich Paul's epic golf fail

Veterans LeBron James and Draymond Green have taken to golfing during the offseason break. Agent and close confidant Rich Paul joined them, with James and Green bursting into laughter at his epic golf fail.
James jokingly taunted his agent and posted a clip of the encounter on Tuesday. In the clip, Paul, in an attempt to hit the ball, lost his radar and went off course.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Green and LeBron were not always this close. Draymond candidly admitted on the BARS podcast that he “hated LeBron” in the beginning and that they had no relationship early on.
Green’s connection was initially with James’ broader inner circle, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul, all long before he connected with the four-time champion himself. A pivotal moment in their relationship came around the 2017 All-Star Weekend when Green joined Carter and Paul on a trip to Anguilla, where he met James.
Their connector, Rich Paul, isn’t just James’ longtime agent; he also represents Green under the Klutch Sports umbrella. That shared affiliation has played a major role in bringing the two stars closer. Green reportedly even texted Paul to explore if LeBron could join him in Golden State.
Draymond Green on LeBron James’ ‘ring culture’ comment
On his “Mind the Game” podcast, LeBron James talked about the narrative placed on players having to win rings or not. Draymond Green shared his thoughts on the subject when he appeared on “The Pivot Podcast.”
"What Bron was trying to say, at least what I think he was trying to say, you've got people that haven't done this and they use that to dumb down the greatness of other guys that haven't necessarily done it," Green said.
James argued that greatness shouldn’t be judged solely on titles. He noted that even legends without rings, like Steve Nash or Allen Iverson, deserve recognition. LeBron added that for those who have won, the pressure is “never enough,” as he reflected on his own experience.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for