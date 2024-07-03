LeBron James drenched in sweat after workout following reported $104 million max deal agreement 

There were some rumblings in the past few months regarding the questionable future of LeBron James with the Lakers. After finishing his 21st NBA season, he didn't look to have missed a step despite being 39 years of age. Now, he will remain with the purple-and-gold franchise following his brand-new max contract and is busy in the gym getting work done.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers superstar signed a two-year, $104 million deal to continue playing as the longest-tenured player in the league. James will now enter his 22nd season with the expectation that an impressive production similar to last season will be replicated.

Following the report, LeBron James shared a short clip of perspiring after an intense workout in the gym.

James being able to still play professional basketball at a high level is a testament to the kind of athlete he is. Not many players have the same drive or passion for the sport as he does, which is evident in his impressive longevity in the NBA. Aside from being physically able to play at the pace of today's standards, his production has not fallen off.

He finished the 2023-24 season by putting up 25.7 points (54 percent shooting, including 41 percent from 3-point range), 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds. LeBron James was also able to grind out an 82-game season playing in 71 games.

LeBron James shared snaps alongside wife and son, who was in full Lakers gear

To see one's son donning an NBA jersey at the start of his professional basketball career would be incredible for any parent. It's all the more momentous for LeBron James, who has made history with his son in being the first active father-and-son duo to play on the same team.

In celebration of the moment, James shared snaps on Instagram with his son and wife while Bronny James was in full Lakers gear for the photo shoot.

The young James was selected 55th overall by LA in this year's draft. He previously played one season with the USC Trojans. His numbers didn't scream NBA, but the upside remains promising. His attention to detail at the defensive end is impressive for a young guard, alongside his precise decision-making at the half-court.

His jumper still needs some work, but he has the makings of a reliable 3-and-D player in the league. All that remains is for him to prove the critics wrong amid all the narratives and pressure placed on him.

Moreover, Bronny James signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers that includes a team option in his fourth season.

