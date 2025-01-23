LeBron James drops excited 2-word comment after joining Tom Brady and Will Smith as E1 Series team owner

Four-time NBA champion and future Hall of Famer LeBron James has jumped headfirst into owning an E1 team. According to an Instagram post on January 23 from Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, the Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commissions for AlUla, LeBron James is the owner of an E1 team, the first all-electric boat racing series in the world.

The NBA legend joins high-profile names such as retired NFL legend Tom Brady and famed actor Will Smith as an owner of one of the UIM E1 World Championship teams.

E1 Series dropped a promo video on Instagram announcing LeBron as one of the team owners. In response, James posted the video on his Instagram story, writing:

"LET'S GOOOOOO!!!!!!!!"

LeBron James (@KingJames) - Instagram story

The full promo video announcing James as one of the owners can be seen below:

Round 1 of the 2025 season kicks off on Jan. 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before Round 2 on Feb. 22 from Doha, Qatar. The season will then travel around the world, with stops in Monaco in July and Italy in August, before wrapping up with a race in Miami on Nov. 8.

Looking at the other owners who are a part of the UIM E1 World Championship alongside LeBron James

LeBron James will join a star-studded list of owners who are part of the UIM E1 World Championship series.

In addition to actor Will Smith and retired NFL legend Tom Brady, the racing series has several other notable team owners, such as electronic dance music producer Steve Aoki, who is the founder of Aoki Racing Team. Cricket legend Virat Kohli is the owner of Team Blue Rising, and musician Marc Anthony owns Team Miami.

Additionally, the world of sports is well-represented thanks to football star Didier Drogba, who is the owner of Team Drogba, and retired tennis legend Rafael Nadal, who is the owner of Team Rafa.

With plenty of high-profile names at the helm of various teams, the UIM E1 World Championship seems poised to make waves throughout the year, both literally and metaphorically.

