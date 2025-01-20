LeBron James' drops 3-word reaction to $32,000,000 teammate's wholesome first NBA moment

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to fight for better positioning. With that in mind, coach J.J. Redick has trusted Max Christie to become a starter, and the young guard has shown positive signs in that role.

However, on Sunday night, nothing on the court mattered. For Christie, it was all about making a dream come true.

With the score already settled and the game all but decided, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue sent Max Christie's brother - Cameron - onto the court to play against them.

The NBA's IG account shared this wholesome moment, and it didn't take long before LeBron James shared his thoughts on it:

"So dope!!!!!! Tough," James wrote on his IG story while tagging Max Christie's Instagram handle.

LeBron James hyped Max Christie on his Instagram story (Credits: IG/LeBron James)

Not many people have an opportunity to make it to the league, much less play against their brother, so this was a moment neither of them nor their family members will ever forget.

Max Christie is finding his groove with the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie (12) moves the ball as forward LeBron James (23) provides coverage against the Miami Heat. (Credits: IMAGN)

Christie, who's currently in the first season of a four-year, $32 million deal he signed with the Lakers in the offseason, has been an absolute bargain for the Purple & Gold.

He put up a career-best 28 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 2 and he is looking forward to keeping that momentum going for the remainder of the season:

“Tonight was a career night for me,” Christie said, “so this is something that I want to hang on to and try to replicate as much as possible.”

He has got LeBron James's stamp of approval, as the legendary forward raved about him and the hard work he has put in this season:

“He’s putting in the work and it’s paying off for him and [we] got coaches who believe in him,” James said. “We believe in him, and he was spectacular tonight on both ends of the floor.”

Reports claimed that Darvin Ham's inability or reluctance to use him was one reason the team decided to part ways with him. The team has always been high on Christie and his scoring potential.

He is currently making almost 48 percent of his corner threes and has been very aggressive at attacking the rim. While not an elite defender, he's also picking his spots and putting a lot of effort on that end of the floor.

Max Christie is still young and far from a finished product, so Lakers fans must be excited about his development.

