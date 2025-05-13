  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  LeBron James drops cryptic reaction as Mavericks stun with No. 1 pick in NBA draft lottery

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified May 13, 2025 00:25 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James went on social media to express his thoughts on the Dallas Mavericks securing the first pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. According to the NBA's official website, Dallas had a 1.8% chance of getting the lottery pick. Despite the low percentage, they still managed to secure the number one pick.

James went on X, formerly Twitter, and spammed a bunch of laughing emojis shortly after the Mavs were awarded the top pick.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Earlier this February, Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. It was a trade that no one thought would ever happen. Now they have the number one pick in the draft.

Edited by Brad Taningco
