LeBron James drops heartfelt reaction to Michael Jordan namesake's latest release

LeBron James and his wife Savannah James attended the premiere of Michael B. Jordan's newest release, "Sinners." Ahead of its release on Friday, the LA Lakers star dropped high praise for the film.

Ad

In a post on X/Twitter, James posted a picture of himself and Savannah posing in front of the "Sinners" poster. The Lakers star also posted a long message giving props to the Hollywood actor and director Ryan Coogler.

"My brothers Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan did it again!!!" James wrote. "ABSOLUTE INCREDIBLE FILM! Ryan, Thank you for allowing My Queen, I, family and friends to screen it. 10/10 movie! Make sure y’all go check out “SINNERS” tomorrow! It’s a MUST SEE!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

James and Michael B. Jordan share an amicable relationship. The Hollywood actor is often seen sitting courtside watching LeBron and the Lakers. Interestingly, he also featured in a promo video of the NBA's 75th Anniversary.

LeBron James talks Michael B. Jordan's "Sinners" with director Ryan Coogler

LeBron James has been a big fan of director Ryan Coogler, who has also directed films like "Creed" and "Black Panther." With Coogler's new release, "Sinners," the veteran director has set a new bar in the horror-action genre. The Lakers star also had the opportunity to watch the movie at a special screening.

Ad

Ahead of the movie's release, the player sat down for a Q&A with Coogler on Thursday. One of the questions that the Lakers star posed was how he wanted viewers to consider "Sinners."

Coogler said:

"I'm trying not to get emotional thinking about that s**t, bro. I am thinking about that concept more, not in terms of reflecting on my legacy, but in terms of starting to do the math and saying to myself, 'Man, I've been doing this for a while.' A couple of years ago, I realized I’ve been a filmmaker longer than I had played football, and football had been my identity."

Coogler also shed light on LeBron James' legacy through his career. Highlighting how they came out of high school the same year, the movie director was stunned by how the four-time NBA champion was able to play with his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More