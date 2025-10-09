  • home icon
  LeBron James drops one-word reaction to $102,000,000,000 brand's blunt remark on A'ja Wilson following Game 3 heroics

LeBron James drops one-word reaction to $102,000,000,000 brand's blunt remark on A'ja Wilson following Game 3 heroics

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:13 GMT
LeBron James drops one-word reaction to $102,000,000,000 brand
LeBron James drops one-word reaction to $102,000,000,000 brand's blunt remark on A'ja Wilson following Game 3 heroics. [photo: @lakers/IG, @lvaces/IG]

NBA superstar LeBron James joined the many who reacted to A’ja Wilson’s game-winning shot on Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury. Wilson nailed a turnaround jumper with less than a second left to give the Las Vegas Aces a 90-88 Game 3 win. The heroics prompted an appreciation post from Nike, which James reacted to.

When the Aces called her the MVP and the Swoosh brand, a $1.2 billion valued company by Forbes, confirmed it, King James wrote:

“FACTS!!!!!!!!”
Like LeBron James, A’ja Wilson is a four-time MVP. The Aces’ franchise cornerstone has been recognized as the WNBA’s best player over the past two seasons. Wilson, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, looks poised to add a third with how she has been dominating the Phoenix Mercury.

Wilson ended Game 3 against the Mercury with 34 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The two-way clutch performance from Wilson pushed the Aces to the brink of their third championship in four years.

LeBron James is preparing for a preseason appearance while the WNBA Finals is ongoing. He took a quick time off to give props to arguably the most dominant women’s basketball player in history and a fellow Nike endorser.

Wilson's support of Wilson has been loud over the years. When she won the 2024 MVP, James wrote:

"THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!!!!!!"
Fans react to LeBron James affirming A’ja Wilson’s MVP dominance

Any tweet or social media post by LeBron James typically generates buzz among netizens. Fans promptly responded to James’ affirmation of A’ja Wilson as the unquestioned WNBA MVP:

“But the haters said you only tweet about Caitlin Clark. You shut them up by recognizing A’ja Wilson’s greatness.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan added:

King James has received some flak for allegedly only hyping up Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. The LA Lakers forward ended those narratives following his tweet about Wilson.

James has also been a long-time fan of the 6-foot-4 Aces center, who has a close relationship with the NBA's all-time leading scorer. When Wilson released the "A'One" shoes she sent a pair to his youngest son, Bryce James.

