"I’m pushing P – capital P, you know, that’s what I’m doing" - LeBron James casually drops a reference to Gunna's song while mentioning his body of work for Cleveland

The 2022 All-Star weekend was surely memorable for LeBron James as the four-time NBA champion returned home. There could have been no better way for James to celebrate his 18th All-Star Game appearance. He was honored as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team in front of his home fans and on the court of the team that drafted him in 2003.

James, now with the LA Lakers, has spent eleven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, four of them since returning from the Miami Heat – in 2014. The Akron, Ohio, native helped the Cavs make the NBA Finals all four seasons during his second stint. That run included winning the franchise its first championship in 2016.

When asked about Cleveland serving as the venue for the All-Star weekend, James said:

“I just talked about like 25 years ago – Man, when I was a kid. I was 12 years old – and how I wished I had the means and ability to come up to Cleveland and feel that energy. And hopefully bump into one of those guys.”

This is only the second time an All-Star weekend has been held in Cleveland, with 1997 being the first. James elevated the status of the Cavaliers, reaching the finals with the franchise five times – making them a solid contender. James also mentioned that the city of Cleveland deserves the recognition it's getting by saying:

“To sit here 25 years later, doing what I love to do, dreaming about what I love to do, believing in what I wanted to be, it’s just unbelievable. I mean, Cleveland is very deserving of this platform, this moment and they got two All-Stars of their own, in DG (Darius Garland) and the big fella – Jarrett Allen.”

Before summing it up, James referenced rapper Gunna’s song “Pushin’ P” in saying:

“And they got another guy in the All-Star, that’s me. So, I don’t know, it’s great man. I’m pushing P – capital P, you know, that’s what I’m doing.”

“Pushin’ P” is a phrase that took over the internet when the rapper released his song, initially being coy about its real meaning. He later revealed its meaning, stating that it essentially means “player” or “keeping it real.”

James is probably indicating what he has done for the franchise, and that is definitely something to be proud of. His efforts and mentality to win from Day One has helped the franchise better its position. And to match Gunna’s lingo, that’s definitely P.

LeBron James secures fifth consecutive win for Team LeBron

LeBron James was chosen to be the captain of the West, leading Team LeBron for the fifth time since the format was introduced. In the battle between Team LeBron and Team Durant, James called the game in the fourth quarter – with the team’s target at 163.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors put up a huge performance, catching heat from beyond the arc to score 50 points in the game Sunday. He made 16 3-pointers, setting a record and earning the All-Star MVP award. Meanwhile, the captain finished with 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists and a game-winner.

