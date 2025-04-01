  • home icon
LeBron James drops wholesome 1-word tribute to late Nipsey Hussle on his sixth death anniversary

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 01, 2025 07:12 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers - Source: Getty

LeBron James was one of the many stars paying tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The Grammy winner was tragically shot to death in 2019, plunging the world into grief. The LA Lakers superstar paid his respects on Hussle's sixth death anniversary on his Instagram story.

Soon after the 104-98 win over the Lakers on Monday, James posted a story on his IG account of Hussle sporting a Lakers jersey. He captioned it:

"LLNH"
LeBron James drops wholesome 1-word reaction to late Nipsey Hussle on his sixth death anniversary.
LeBron James drops wholesome 1-word reaction to late Nipsey Hussle on his sixth death anniversary.

Former Lakers star Russell Westbrook was also one of the many offering his respects to the late rapper. The now-Denver Nuggets guard shared an emotional clip on his IG story as well.

LeBron James had earlier honored Nipsey Hussle on his second death anniversary as well

LeBron James had earlier honored the rap legend in 2021, also influencing NBA players' focus to fighting social injustice at the same time. James wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Would you rather be at war with yourself and at peace with the world or at peace with yourself and at war with the world!?!? 🤔 #LLNH💙🏁 @NipseyHussle"
It has now been six years since Hussle was shot and killed in a gang-related incident outside his The Marathon Clothing store in the Crenshaw District. He was an ardent basketball fan who cheered for the Lakers. He also performed during a Clippers halftime show in 2018.

On the season front, the win over the Rockets sees James and the Lakers stay fourth in the West with a 46-29 record. Up next, they play the Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena. Only time will tell if they can finish No. 3 seed or higher as the regular season inches to a close.

