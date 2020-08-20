LeBron James on educating voters with his 'More Than A Vote' campiagn, as he talks about his Presidential endorsement

While LeBron James is hoping to lead the LA Lakers towards the NBA title this year, he has also made great contributions to the social justice movement that has engulfed America over the past few months. Along with several other prominent black athletes, LeBron James has started the 'More Than A Vote' campaign to help educate voters ahead of the November presidential election.

LeBron James recently sat down with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes where he discussed his social justice campaign, the upcoming Presidential election, and the LA Lakers' chemistry.

LeBron James speaks about the importance of educating black voters

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration with LeBron James

During his sit-down with Chris Haynes, LeBron James spoke about the disenfranchisement of black voters, saying that most of them are not educated about their right to vote. He spoke about the 'More Than A Vote' campaign's aims to help rectify this situation before the upcoming elections.

"We all have rights. There's been amendments and rights and things written up over the course of years, that a lot of people especially in the black community don't know they even have."

LeBron James says urging people - particularly African Americans - to go to the polls is not about swaying them to a candidate. I asked who he’s endorsing for President of the United States in the upcoming election. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/I4WLihehjU — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 20, 2020

LeBron also added that many people in the black community with past convictions are unaware about their right to vote. His aim is to educate people about their rights as they are being actively suppressed by a few forces in the country.

"We are just trying to educate them and hit home and let them know that these are not true but also they are gonna continue to keep coming, they are gonna continue to keep happening, so its all about the education and strengthening of the mind."

While LeBron James does not care which side people choose to vote for, he himself has been an ardent supporter of the Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his Vice-President candidate, Kamala Harris. When asked about who he endorses for the election, LeBron had a good laugh while saying:

“What’s known don’t even need to be said, man. Just leave it right at that.”

LeBron James has been actively participating in the Black Lives Matter movement, making his support for Breonna Taylor very clear in the past few weeks. We expect the King to continue to setting the example for the rest of the players in the NBA bubble.

LeBron James clarifies comments on Lakers' off-court troubles

LeBron James in action for the LA Lakers

Earlier this month, LeBron James had spoken about some unknown issues off the court that were bothering the LA Lakers and preventing them from being at their best. When asked about what he was referring to, LeBron clarified that there were no issues with team chemistry at all.

During seeding games LeBron James was asked about the team’s struggles and he made a comment saying there were things going on behind the scenes that nobody knew about. He touched on that. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/CcQXEukNI4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 19, 2020

The LA Lakers are currently inslight trouble after having lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the first round. LeBron James and company will have to step up if they hope to make it to the second round and eventually win the title this year.

