LeBron James & Eminem’s new docuseries “How Music Got Free”: Everything we know

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has already starred and produced several media projects. The 39-year-old player is now teaming up with hip hop legend Eminem on a two-part docu-series about how piracy took over the music industry in the late-1990s and early-2000s.

Detroit legend Eminem stars in this documentary alongside other high-profile rappers like 50 Cent, Timbaland and Rhymefest. The docu-series will focus mainly on Napster, a site that granted users access to free music in a variety of genres. The first trailer of the project was released on Tuesday.

"When Napster first came about, I didn't understand the internet yet," Eminem admits. "I thought Yahoo was a person."

LeBron James and Eminem, also known as Marshall Matters, are featured as executive producers of the project, which premieres June 11 on Paramount+.

Artists and executives went after pirates during those years, trying to stop people from illegally sharing music for free. The FBI was even involved and piracy had a major impact on pop culture.

Now, Napster muted into a music-streaming service, making a 180-degree turn from its beginnings. LeBron James doesn't show up in the trailer and it's unclear if he'll have another participation in the documentary other than being an executive producer.

LeBron James has produced multiple documentaries with The SpringHill Company

Even though his most ambitious project was Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James has worked on a series of documentaries since he founded his production company, The SpringHill Company.

IMDb credits LeBron in 70 productions between finished projects and those that are in pre-production.

Among the biggest titles from James' company include The Redeem Team, a documentary focused on the 2008 Team USA that won the gold medal in the Beijing Olympic Games.

He was also an executive producer for What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, Shut Up and Dribble, The Carter Effect and Redefined: J.R. Smith.

James is currently working with the History Channel and will produce three documentaries. The first is Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics,"(working title), the second is "Jim Thorpe," (working title) and the third project remains undisclosed, according to Variety.

While he keeps chasing a fifth NBA championship, James keeps making moves off the court. He's enjoying success as a producer and these projects shouldn't be his last.