"LeBron James has encompassed so many things that you would love to see from your favorite role models" - Jalen Rose on LeBron James practicing at LA Lakers facility with Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James recently had a workout with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, at the LA Lakers practice facility. The video of the workout went viral and was the talk of social media. ESPN's Jalen Rose praised James for being a great role model and parent.

"The King" posted his workout video on official Instagram on Tuesday. LeBron, Bronny and Bryce were seen dunking and attacking the rim. They also practiced their stepback jumpers with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.

Several NBA personalities commented on James' post, including his good friends Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony. Kevin Durant, Isaiah Thomas and Jared Dudley also commented, as well as NFL stars such as Jarvis Landry and Patrick Mahomes.

Rose, meanwhile, praised "The King" on "Jalen & Jacoby" on ESPN. The former NBA player called James a great example and role model. He also applauded the four-time champion for being a tremendous parent to his two sons.

"I love this so very much," Rose said. "LeBron James has encompassed so many things that you would love to see from your favorite role models. A terrific parent as well. Great to see them in the gym putting in that work."

How old are LeBron James' sons?

LeBron James and his kids at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Bronny James, 17, is the eldest son of LeBron James. He'll be entering his senior year of high school and will turn 18 in October. He's expected to spend a year in college before becoming eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

James has expressed his desire to play with Bronny, which will likely be in the 2024-25 season. "The King" will be 40 by then and might be playing the last year of his career.

Meanwhile, Bryce James is just 15. He just finished his freshman year at Sierra Canyon High School. Like his older brother, Bryce is expected to enter the NBA. There were reports earlier this year that projected Bryce as a better prospect than Bronny.

LeBron James eligible to sign extension with LA Lakers

Can the Los Angeles Lakers re-sign "The King"?

James has become eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4. James has until June 30 next year to make a decision before entering what could be his final year with the LA Lakers. The maximum deal James can sign is worth $97.1 million for two years.

The four-time MVP is entering his 20th season in the league. He's still one of the best players in the NBA, but the Lakers might not be one of the best teams. The Lakers had a very disappointing campaign last season, missing the playoffs for the second time in four seasons.

If James decides to become a free agent next summer, one of the teams being linked to him is the Cleveland Cavaliers. His former team has the cap space to sign him as well as the young pieces to be a championship contender.

