LeBron James ends suspense over hopping on Draymond Green's podcast after Warriors forward's hilarious rant.

LeBron James made waves this week by debuting his own podcast with J.J. Redick. The show is called “Mind the Game.” It quickly gained more than one million views on YouTube as the LA Lakers' star power was on clear display. However, not everyone was pumped about the release.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green went on his podcast and was a bit salty about LeBron James’ new show. He wanted James first.

“I am a little upset that LeBron James is going on a podcast and still have not been on the Draymond Green Show,” Green said. “I’ll pick the bone with him that I have to pick later.”

ESPN shared the clip of Green being perturbed over the James snub. James then commented on the IG post, clearing the air. James added his usual sideways crying and laughing emojis to the comment.

“He knows I'm going to do his pod,” James wrote.

It appears that James' debut on the Draymond Green Show will happen soon. Perhaps the two are waiting until the offseason, as the Lakers and Warriors fight to avoid the play-in tournament with one month remaining in the regular season.

The Warriors forward and James are good friends, despite their on-court rivalry.

LeBron James debuts podcast

LeBron James’ new show with JJ Redick drove rave reviews. The two sat down for a comfortable conversation and displayed their deep love and passion for the game.

“Mind the Game” is a co-production from each player’s respective companies, Uninterrupted and ThreeFourTwo Productions.

Episodes are dropping weekly on Tuesdays. The two filmed the first in LA over a glass of wine.

They aim to break down more of the X’s and O’s side of the game, attempting to differ from the usual hot take-style basketball shows. Redick and James have more than 40 seasons of experience in the NBA.

The first episode was a hit. The two kept a lighthearted tone as they dove into the game. They both praised Steph Curry for how influential he was, changing the style of the game forever with his 3-point shooting.

James also gave flowers to Allen Iverson for his influence in the sport. He acknowledged how players wear shooting sleeves now because of Iverson.

The two also talked about the play sets and offensive systems they like in today's game. The second episode has already been filmed and will premiere next week. It can be accessible on all podcast platforms, and the video will be available on the show's YouTube channel.