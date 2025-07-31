LeBron James enjoys "Harlem Vibe" at 4 am by Iman Shumpert's ex-wife Teyana Taylor

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James gave a shoutout to his former teammate Iman Shumpert’s ex-wife, Teyana Taylor. James posted a video on Instagram singing along to Taylor’s newest song, “Bed of Roses.”James complimented the song for having a “Harlem Vibe,” as he jammed out on his way to practice at 4 am.“A 🌹in Harlem Vibe this am from my sis @teyanataylor!” James wrote, “Girl from the concrete! You know it ain’t sweet!”LeBron James gives a shoutout to Teyana Taylor on InstagramLeBron spent four seasons playing with Taylor’s ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The pair made four Finals appearances together, winning one championship in 2016.Teyana Taylor and Shumpert met in 2011, got married in 2016 and finalized their divorce in March this year. The Express Tribune reported that Taylor received four luxury homes worth over $10 million, a seven-figure payout and several high-end vehicles as part of the divorce settlement.Shumpert played in the NBA for 10 years, earning $48,238,592 in salary, as per Spotrac. He last played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season and has been a free agent ever since. He has made 461 career appearances, averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 39.1%.LeBron James hits the gym at 4 am in preparation for year 23LeBron James' stories on Instagram didn't just show him jamming out to Teyana Taylor's latest song. The Lakers forward also posted a picture of his shoes on a hardwood floor, suggesting that he was up in the early hours of the day, getting some work in.James has opted into his player option for the 2025-26 season with the Lakers. The 40-year-old will kick off his 23rd season in the NBA later this year. James played 70 games for LA last season, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists, while shooting 51.3%.With the addition of Luka Doncic, James &amp; Co. made the playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference before crashing out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. The four-time NBA champion is eager to win more titles and has voiced the same through his agent, Rich Paul, as we head into the final years of his career.