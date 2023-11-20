LeBron James enters Crypto ahead of Rockets-Lakers rocking $5,822 Zegna bomber jacket

LeBron James has arrived at Crypto.com Arena for the LA Lakers’ game against the Houston Rockets. The four-time MVP’s arrival is much anticipated as there remains a chance that he might not play. He is listed as questionable in the team’s injury report due to a left calf contusion. As game time nears, fans will be checking if he is eventually cleared to play or not.

As always, James turned heads in his entrance at the said venue. He looked sleek wearing an all-black ensemble that included a $5,822 Zegna bomber jacket. His blue/white Air Jordans capped off the elegant yet casual look.

LeBron James has been known to dazzle fans and fashion lovers with his tunnel walks. Tonight was no different. What he wears pre-game has become a topic many have been absorbed in.

As great as “King James” looked, most at Crypto.com Arena will be waiting to see if he changes into a game jersey. As he is designated questionable, the LA Lakers training staff will likely decide after warmups if he’s good to go.

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time

LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA right now. He is playing in his 21st season and yet he remains one of the best. The league’s all-time points leader is averaging 25.5 points per game on 57.2% shooting, including 39.7% from behind the arc. James also puts up 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

On most nights, he is the LA Lakers’ best player. Even with a much younger Anthony Davis in the lineup, James has frequently been the head and shoulders above everybody on his team.

In the Lakers’ 107-95 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, James lit up the Blazers for 35 points on 13-22 shooting, including 5-9 from deep. He also had nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Although he faced players several years his junior, James was impressively the best in the said game.

LeBron James, if he’s available to play, will be looking to put on a show against the Houston Rockets. He will be playing against a team that is stacked with young, athletic and explosive players. The 38-year-old veteran will be hoping to remind his opponents that he still has it.

In the first meeting between the Lakers and the Rockets, James played just 27 minutes and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. LA was blown off the court in the said game. Many are counting on the four-time MVP to do much better this time around.