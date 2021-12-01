LeBron James enters health and safety protocols: How many games will he miss and when can he return?

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the game versus the Sacramento Kings without LeBron James, who has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. He will have to sit out for at a minimum of 10 days or send in two negative test results in the next 24 hours to play again. Although the Lakers beat the Kings, this was an unfortunate development since James was starting to refind his mojo.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT LeBron will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours moving forward, per @ShamsCharania LeBron will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or unless he returns two negative test results in 24 hours moving forward, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/CHTzm1bgDE

In a span of ten days, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Clippers, Celtics, Grizzlies and Thunder. If LeBron James sits out the minimum 10-day requirement, he would take the floor again on December 12 against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center.

Clearing the health and safety protocols and then returning to the game can be a little tricky for some players. Some have jumped into action like Tobias Harris did, while some could take a few more weeks to ramp up conditioning. Joel Embiid took three weeks and missed nine games while trying to get back into game shape after a bout with the COVID-19 virus.

While LeBron James has always been very meticulous in caring for his body, he is no longer the indestructible athlete that he once was. He has already missed more games in the last few years due to injuries than he has in his first 15 seasons in the NBA.

StatMuse @statmuse LeBron missed games in career



First 15 seasons: 71

Last 4 seasons: 71 (and counting) LeBron missed games in careerFirst 15 seasons: 71Last 4 seasons: 71 (and counting) https://t.co/YGRv8xtai3

The Los Angeles Lakers could allow the four-time MVP to return to in-game action immediately after clearing health and safety protocols. However, there’s a very big chance that they’ll practice caution with him. They could give him more time to get his fitness back as they need him to be 100% on the court.

Can the Los Angeles Lakers survive LeBron James’ absence again?

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will have to carry the cudgels for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again without LeBron James. [Photo: MARCA]

LeBron James went down with an abdominal strain following their win against the Houston Rockets on November 2. The King missed the Lakers’ next eight games. They were 3-5 in those games and 5-7 overall without him this season.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James was just starting to get into a groove, averaging 34.0 PPG, 8.7 APG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG over the last 3 games.



Hopefully, Bron is back soon. 🙏👑 LeBron James was just starting to get into a groove, averaging 34.0 PPG, 8.7 APG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG over the last 3 games.Hopefully, Bron is back soon. 🙏👑 https://t.co/vAOZtAvDfM

The Los Angeles Lakers were 5-3 in their win over the Houston Rockets. Without LeBron James, they dropped to 8-8 heading into a matchup with eternal rival Boston Celtics last November 19. James’ big-game ability and leadership have been sorely missed by the Hollywood squad.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The addition of Russell Westbrook was done partly because he can serve as a buffer if and when LeBron James has to sit out. It hasn’t really worked very well for the Purple and Gold team yet. The Lakers don’t have a choice, though. They will just have to take another gut punch and keep on competing.

Edited by Diptanil Roy