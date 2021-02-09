"LeBron James does everything better than he did 5 or 6 years ago" - Doc Rivers leads the line of NBA coaches in praise of LA Lakers superstar

There is little stopping the LA Lakers and LeBron James as the NBA enters its eighth week of the 2020-21 season.

After surprisingly losing consecutive games, the reigning champions roared back to form with four wins on the trot last week.

LeBron James' performances in this run, particularly against the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets, have cemented his position as a favorite for the MVP trophy. Winning the award this season would make him the oldest player to do so.

As a result of his continued brilliance in a season where his impact on games was expected to regress, coaches across the league have marveled at his dominance.

LeBron James continues to adapt his game as coaches come out in admiration of veteran forward

LeBron James stands alongside coach Vogel on the touchline

LeBron James' MVP stock grew dramatically this week as the four-time winner of the award led the LA Lakers to tough wins over fellow playoff sides, the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets.

On a historic night in which he moved past Wilt Chamberlain to third in field goals made, the 36-year-old put up a 27-10-10 triple-double against the Nuggets, simultaneously outshining fellow MVP hopeful Nikola Jokic.

As the league continues to gush over LeBron James' brilliance, it is clear that his talent is showing no signs of stopping, even in his 18th year in the league.

In a recent report written by Dan Woike of the LA Times, coaches across the NBA have been in awe of LeBron James' continued ability.

Former NBA champion and head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers, led the praises for the LA Lakers star and said:

“He does everything better than he did five or six years ago, which was supposed to be his prime. He's obviously smarter. He's just so at peace with his game. I think that's what I see more than anything.”

And then there's the durability -- Anthony Davis will miss his 5th game this season tonight. James hasn't missed one -- even after a 71-day offseason. Did he take a break? "He never stops" one source close to James told me. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 8, 2021

Despite his age, LeBron James has continued to adapt to the league's ever-changing style of play. After a season where he led the NBA in assists, King James is shooting at a career-high rate.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had this to say about the superstar:

"The bottom line is, if anything LeBron has continued to improve. You see it in so many different areas, so many different ways. You know, there aren’t many guys like him who can play this well, this late. But there weren’t that many guys like him before he got to this point.”

Stevens took on the Celtics coaching role as LeBron James had just won his 4th MVP award.

He watched James play at the same level as the forward led his LA Lakers side to a one-point win at TD Garden last week.

LeBron James continues to improve in all areas of his game and says he’s even better than he was last season. At 36 years old, he is still dominating the league and is shooting a career-high 41% from the three this season. pic.twitter.com/fT52yyv7ZJ — Ashley Nevel (@AshleyNevel) February 7, 2021

It is becoming increasingly difficult to produce superlatives that can accurately describe LeBron James' game. He has played every game this season and continues to be an inspiration for his teammates.

Opposition players and coaches can only respect his craft as they continue to formulate strategies to limit his ability.