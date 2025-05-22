LeBron James' ex-teammate reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's unapologetic response to free throw merchant label

By Evan Bell
May 22, 2025
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
LeBron James' former teammate Richard Jefferson reveals how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander feels about the discourse surrounding his free throw attempts (Image credit: Imagn)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder are currently just three wins away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012. But fans aren't happy with what they perceive to be foul-baiting from the MVP.

Both during the regular season and the postseason, Gilgeous-Alexander has been on the receiving end of criticism for embellishing contact in order to draw fouls. The result has been that throughout this postseason, the discourse surrounding the Thunder often revolved around SGA's free-throw attempts.

According to LeBron James' former teammate, Richard Jefferson, SGA is aware of the discourse, and he doesn't care.

During the latest episode of the "Road Trippin Pod" alongside Channing Frye, Kendrick Perkins and Alie Clifton, ahead of Game 2 tonight, Jefferson recalled a conversation he had with this year's MVP:

"We're doing the interview, and I'm like, 'So, you know, there's a lot of conversation about-.' And he smiles so big. He goes, 'I love it.' ... He goes, 'You know what's crazy about it is that two years ago, I averaged almost 11 free throws a game, but we finished 10th and no one cared. Now I'm averaging nine free throws.'"
During Game 1, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to the line 14 times, converting on 11 of his attempts. This figure is notably up from his 8.3 free-throw per game average from round one, and his 9.0 free-throw per game average in round two.

Additionally, it's the most free throw attempts SGA has logged in a single game all postseason.

"There was a lot of frustration" - Timberwolves HC Chris Finch on foul calls against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The discourse surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's free throw attempts per game is one that has divided the NBA community.

On one hand, some fans and analysts point to the fact that SGA has averaged fewer fouls drawn per game than players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic this postseason.

At the same time, others have argued that it isn't about how many times SGA goes to the line; it's that he initiates and embellishes contact to draw whistles.

Following a 114-88 loss on the road in Game 1, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch spoke with members of the press, expressing his frustration:

"There was a lot of frustration out there. But we got to — we talked about that before the series started, and we have to be able to kind of put that to the side and get on with the next-play mentality."

Whether Minnesota can bounce back tonight, only time will tell.

