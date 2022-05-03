"LeBron James over the expanse of his career has been the most overprotected and under-criticized superstar" - Skip Bayless takes yet another scathing dig at LA Lakers' headliner

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has carried a number of talent-depleted rosters in his 19-year career. While James, a playoff regular, might not have had the strongest teams, the forward has always had the capability to lift his teammates to another level.

As time has gone on, it's becoming more difficult for James, who will be 38 in December, to take on the heavy lifting. That proved to be true this year, with James unable to get the Lakers out of the bottom of the Western Conference. Some have even wondered if the team's shortcomings could have been his fault. (He was widely criticized for being involved in front-office decisions.)

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said:

"LeBron James – over the expanse of his career – has been the most overprotected and under-criticized superstar."

LeBron James looks to get back to the playoffs

It's clear the LA Lakers roster this year was a disaster, despite LeBron James' efforts. He was more than impressive as he put up eye-opening numbers at the age of 37. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 52.4%, including 35.9% from 3-point range.

The Lakers entered the year with aspirations of making a lengthy playoff run. With fellow superstar Anthony Davis and newly acquired guard Russell Westbrook, the Lakers felt they had enough offensive firepower. That dream turned into a nightmare as the veteran roster dealt with lingering injuries and plummeted in the Western Conference, finishing 11th.

The Lakers (33-49) will have to make plenty of moves to get back on track. As James gets ready for the upcoming year, the team will have to give him more reinforcements to help him get back in the playoffs.

The Lakers don't have a first-round draft pick, and Westbrook, who turns 34 in November, will cost $47 million next season.

Meanwhile, Davis, who turns 30 in March 2023, has played just 76 games (out of 154) in the past two seasons. He was limited to 40 this season. The Lakers went 17-23 in the 40 games Davis played this season and 23-13 in the 36 games he played in the shortened 2020-21 season.

James played 56 games this season, with the Lakers going 25-31 in those games. Los Angeles went 30-15 in his 45 appearances in 2020-21.

