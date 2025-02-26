LeBron James exudes joyous energy with Justin Timberlake banger after clutch outing vs Mavs 

On Tuesday, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers faced off with the Dallas Mavericks in a highly-anticipated game that delivered fireworks.

After the stunning blockbuster trade that shipped Doncic to LA, Tuesday's game was the first chance the young star and the Lakers had to get revenge on general manager Nico Harrison and the Mavs.

The game notably saw Doncic record a triple-double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, while LeBron James logged a 27-point double-double with 12 rebounds.

After the game, which saw LA pick up a big 107-99 win to make it three in a row, LeBron James posted a highlight video on social media. In it, he can be seen singing a Justin Timberlake song, which he also used in the caption.

Throughout the video, James can be seen knocking down threes, driving to the hoop, tossing alley-oops and even throwing down a put-back jam.

James and Timberlake have a pretty good relationship going back to 2018, when James joined the pop singer onstage at his 'Man of the Woods' concert in Cleveland.

Since then, James has wished Timberlake a happy birthday on social media, indicating that it's all love between the two.

"I thought he handled it tremendously" - LeBron James praises Luka Doncic following the Lakers-Mavericks game on Tuesday

After the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers, the NBA community collectively circled the Feb. 25 game in LA, eager to see what Doncic had in store for his former team.

As he told members of the press following Tuesday's win, the looming showdown impacted his sleep. Although he was happy that the team got the W, he was also relieved that the game was over and done with.

Given that he had spent his entire career in Dallas, and had no intentions of leaving, the move took him by surprise. Because of that, he told members of the press post-game that it would take time to get closure.

The way LeBron James sees things, however, Doncic handled what he called a "weird' situation tremendously. Following Tuesday's win, he said at his post-game press conference:

"Obviously, there's a lot of emotion that goes in when you give so much to a franchise and you sacrifice for a franchise and you have that type of love and respect for a franchise—throughout all the journeys. ... It's very taxing.

"It's probably a lot of things that were going on in his head that probably didn't even involve the game itself. And with that said, I thought he handled it tremendously."

Doncic will have plenty of time to prepare himself for the final meeting of the regular season between the two teams in April, which will take place in Dallas. It will mark his first trip back to the American Airlines Center since the trade.

