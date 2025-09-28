  • home icon
LeBron James' family charm shines as Savannah James flaunts family bond in heartwarming video with Bryce and Zhuri

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 28, 2025 03:29 GMT
LeBron James' family charm shines as Savannah James flaunts family bond in heartwarming video with Bryce and Zhuri.

LeBron James is enjoying the last few remaining days of his offseason before the LA Lakers start training camp. The four-time MVP, who said he would spend his summer with his family, is gearing up for a record 23rd season in the NBA.

Before workouts with the Lakers began, his wife, Savannah James, shared a heartwarming dance clip with their kids, Bryce and Zhuri, on Saturday. In the video, the trio danced to Zeddy Will’s “Can’t Go Broke” single, where each took turns taking the limelight.

The Jameses doing a dance number isn’t something new. Over the years, they have shared on social media some of their moves while vibing to their favorite hit songs.

Early this month, Savannah and Zhuri toured South Korea. In one of their stops, LeBron James’ wife and daughter spent some time dancing to the hit “Let’s Groove” from Earth, Wind & Fire.

The Jameses’ latest clip, which was also shared on TikTok, showed their undeniable chemistry and fun while doing the dance number.

LeBron James could return to Cleveland after 2025-26 season, according to NBA insiders

LeBron James will play his 23rd season in the NBA starting in late October. While he remains with the LA Lakers, speculations continue to swirl about his future. The four-time champ could retire, but others predict he would go for a farewell tour after the 2025-26 campaign.

ESPN recently did a poll involving coaches, scouts and executives before training camp started. The result showed that while James could stay in Los Angeles, a return to Cleveland looms like a Cinderella ending for the all-time scoring leader.

Out of 20 respondents, seven assumed he would remain in LA. The poll also showed five NBA insiders predicting he would retire, while four thought he would return to the franchise that drafted him in 2003.

While James’ future is fodder for speculation, he remains motivated to help the LA Lakers contend for a championship this season. Together with Luka Doncic, he looks to bring a record-tying 18th title to the franchise.

