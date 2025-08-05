  • home icon
  LeBron James fans 'scrambling' gives ex-NBA star greatest joy as he mocks Lakers star over Kobe Bryant & Wilt Chamberlain dig

LeBron James fans 'scrambling' gives ex-NBA star greatest joy as he mocks Lakers star over Kobe Bryant & Wilt Chamberlain dig

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 05, 2025 15:14 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James had a questionable take (image credit: IMAGN)

LeBron James is not widely considered as a pure or elite scorer. However, he's never averaged fewer than 20.9 points per game in a season, and he's the league's all-time leading scorer.

Nonetheless, he's far behind in terms of the greatest individual scoring performances of all time.

Former NBA player Rashad McCants took offense at James' comments on his "Mind The Game" podcast on July 8.

James jokingly said that he would take a picture with him holding a sign with "101" written on it. He added that he'll tell his grandkids that he broke Wilt Chamberlain's record. McCants uploaded the clip on Instagram and fired back at the superstar forward.

"I’m sure wilt will have something to say about this," McCants wrote on Monday. "Having two 100 point games in high school. Who was keeping count right????? 20 points a quarter is 80… do the math…. FACTOR THAT IN STUPID!!!!!
"Devin Booker Had 70. Donovan Mitchell had 71. Without the formula!!! Where is KD 70, and Bron 100…. If you wanna pass Kobe right?? 60 in the final game."
He didn't stop there as he took a shot at James' fans for defending his comments.

"Watching yall scramble gives me the greatest joy!!!" McCants wrote in the comments section.

Fans have questioned the authenticity of Chamberlain's 100-point game because there's no footage of it. However, that won't be the case when James' grandkids look for his "101-point game."

LeBron James isn't going anywhere

LeBron James is set to play in his 23rd NBA season. While he could likely go on for another couple of years, he's not getting any younger.

There were some rumors about James looking to force his way out of the LA Lakers to pursue another championship before he retires. That hasn't been the case, and his agent, Rich Paul, doesn't see it happening soon.

“He has a no-trade clause. It’s up to him if he wants to be traded,” Paul said on July 29, via "The Ty Lil Show."

James opened up on potentially walking away from the game soon, but he didn't say whether next season would be his last. However, he's inching closer to the end of his NBA journey.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
