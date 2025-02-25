LeBron James fired up as Bronny James hoops in custom LeBron 20s during G League game

LeBron James was hyped up to see his son, Bronny James, put on a pair of custom LeBron Nxxt Gen AMPD. Bronny put on a show last Saturday when the South Bay Lakers took on the Valley Suns. The younger James put up 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Bronny did all this while wearing his father's signature shoes.

LeBron, being the proud dad that he is, went on social media to flex a photo of his kid debuting a player edition LeBron Nxxt Gen AMPD. The Lakers star power forward studded his Instagram stories with multiple fire emojis, expressing his hype for both his son and the custom signature shoes.

LeBron James hyping up Bronny James on his IG stories. (Image via Instagram/@kingjames)

Bronny James on Nike giving him creative freedom for custom LeBron 20s

Bronny James revealed after his game against the Valley Suns that Nike gave him the creative freedom to design the custom LeBron Nxxt Gen AMPD PE he wore last Saturday.

James' custom shoes featured a bright hot pink colorway with accents of neon green and gold matched with a glossy and metallic finish. To add the custom and signature touches, Bronny also added his jersey number 9 to indicate the shoe's personalization.

During a post-game interview, the media couldn't help but suggest that Bronny James most likely designed the shoes. Bronny was then asked if the player edition pair would ever hit stores for consumers to purchase.

"We may," James said. "I don't know if we can get this information out but yeah."

The media then asked Bronny what his creative process was when he designed the LeBron Nxxt Gen AMPD.

"The [LeBron] 20s, me and my brother [Bryce James] helped a lot of those, designing the structure of the shoe and kind of changing that small forward, like forward-ish shoe to a guard shoe. I think it helps not only us, but other people, other guard to go out and buy those shoes."

The LeBron Nxxt Gen AMPD is available in most retail shops today. For those interested, they may purchase a pair for $170, with a total of 22 colorways to select from. Some of them may no longer be available in retail stores, however, there are resellers to cling to. Looking at the market value, resellers may let go of the pair ranging from $59 to retail price.

