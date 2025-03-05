LeBron James' former coach Mike Brown once recalled 4x NBA champion's inspiring work ethic in the wake of 2009 ECF loss

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first player to reach 50,000 career points in the NBA. The former Miami Heat star achieved this figure two years after he became the top scorer in regular-season history on February 7, 2023. During that time his former coach Mike Brown opened up on LeBron's work ethic highlighting a moment after their 2009 ECF loss.

During a 1v1 session with reporter Mark Medina, the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach opened up on his experience coaching LeBron James. He was asked various questions about the NBA legend, including his work ethic, training, and diet regimen which has allowed him to continue performing at the age of 40.

Brown then recited an incident from the 2008-09 season, when the Cavaliers lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Orlando Magic:

"After we got knocked out in the [2009] Eastern Conference Finals, I was at the office three days later and I brought my son, Elijah, with me when he was in middle school. We were in my office, and Elijah told me he wanted to go shoot. After going to the gym, he comes back to the office seconds later and says, ‘Dad! LeBron’s here! He’s in the weight room!’" Brown revealed.

Continuing to explain why LeBron has reached the heights he has Brown expressed:

"When he’d go on vacation, he’d always take one of our player development coaches with him. He was one of the first guys to hire a personal trainer in Mike Mancias to get ahead of the curve on taking care of his body," he revealed.

After breaking multiple records, the King is just two seasons shy of breaking Vince Carter's record of playing in 22 NBA seasons. Given how he continues to take care of his body, it won't be a surprise if he soon breaks that record as well.

LeBron James awarded Western Conference POTM Award hours before inaugurating the 50,000 points club

LeBron James became the first and only player to enter the 50,000-career points club on Tuesday. The NBA legend earned the feat by sinking a three-pointer off an assist from new teammate Luka Doncic in the first quarter at the Crypto.com Arena and ended the night with 50,033 career points.

However, before he stepped on the court, King James had already received another accolade as he was awarded the Western Conference Player of the Month award for February. James received the recognition after he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists leading the Lakers to 9-2 record in 11 games.

The two-way forward acknowledged this honor on X (formerly Twitter) before the game as he shared a post regarding it.

"The kid from AKRON," he captioned it.

This was LeBron's 41st Player of the Month Award which is the most by any player in history. The closest individual to him on the list is Lakers legend Kobe Bryant who won 17 Player of the Month Awards.

