LeBron James' free agency and next team odds as Lakers crash out of NBA 2024 Playoffs

With LeBron James and the LA Lakers’ season coming to an end after Jamal Murray’s game-winning jumper in Game 4, the focus now shifts to the future of "The King" in the NBA.

LeBron had previously discussed retirement after he and the Lakers were swept out of the playoffs last year by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James, with a $51 million player option, has hinted at joining the team that picks his son in the upcoming NBA Draft, and he could opt out of his contract with the LA Lakers to play with his son.

Bookies.com has provided odds on where he might land next:

Team Odds Los Angeles Lakers +250 San Antonio Spurs +500 Philadelphia 76ers +500 Oklahoma City Thunder +750 Cleveland Cavaliers +1000 Chicago Bulls +1200 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Detroit Pistons +1800 The Field +475

Earlier this year, James said that he doesn't have "much time left" in his basketball career.

“I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure,” James said. “I don’t know when that door will close, but I don’t have much time left.”

While his team ended up exiting in the first round, the 21-year veteran continued to be a powerhouse, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for the Lakers.

He managed to play 71 games this year, logging 35.3 minutes per game.

Earlier this month, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal.

The younger James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range and 68% from the free-throw line in his freshman year with the USC Trojans.

Teams that make sense for LeBron James and Bronny James

LeBron James, who will be 40 in December, remains a formidable player. If he chooses to opt out of his contract with the Lakers, he could potentially join a championship-caliber team or a young squad that would aid in his son's development.

Here are three teams that make sense for his next plans.

#1, OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder, the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, have demonstrated that they are among the league's elite.

With three first-round picks and one in the second round in the upcoming draft, they could potentially select Bronny and adjust their roster to accommodate LeBron James, who could join a solid core including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

#2, San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James could potentially play alongside his son and Victor Wembanyama if he joins the San Antonio Spurs. Joining the Spurs would also mean being coached by Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest basketball coaches in history.

Similar to the Thunder, the Spurs have three first-round picks and one second-round pick in the upcoming draft. However, joining the Spurs would also come with the challenge of leading them to the playoffs in the tough Western Conference.

#3, New York Knicks

LeBron James could consider the New York Knicks, who have two first-round picks and one second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

New York offers the spotlight LeBron seeks, and despite not having the strongest developmental program, it's a major-market team that might be willing to take a chance on LeBron and his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback