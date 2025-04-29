LeBron James' friend calls out Kendrick Perkins for stealing ‘puppies’ analogy for Lakers after Timberwolves beatdown

Cuffs The Legend, LA Lakers star LeBron James' longtime friend and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins went back and forth on Monday on X.

The exchange started when Cuffs tweeted a clip of Perkins on Monday's episode of "First Take." Perkins and other ESPN analysts discussed the Lakers' 116-113 Game 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Perkins used a "puppies" analogy in his remarks.

"Time is gonna have to go up," Perkins said. "I got down, I started sliding these puppies. I slide the puppies and locked them."

Cuffs called out Perkins for allegedly stealing the "puppies" analogy from him.

Perkins replied to the tweet:

"Man that sh*t ancient as f**k. You didn’t create that homie and I’m going to continue be me. Stop the (cap) for the internet my guy. Btw Happy Monday and God Bless."

Which prompted a response from Cuffs:

"The GASLIGHTING doesn’t work on me. Nobody at ESPN or any other network was saying nothing about no Puppies until Some Dude started saying it THAT WAY! You cannot fool the PEOPLE!"

Perkins defended himself further:

"Cuffs miss me with that bro. Remember I’ve came into this game with punch lines and my own style. Never stole or had to bite nobody style. My resume with punch lines is longer than a CVS receipt."

The final tweet from the thread was a meme from Cuffs.

Cuffs is known for his social media presence, frequently posting comments about the NBA. Meanwhile, Perkins spent 14 seasons in the NBA and won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He currently works as a sports analyst for ESPN.

According to Basketball Reference, Perkins played 23 games with LeBron James. The 6-foot-10 center had two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-15 and 2017-18).

Kendrick Perkins criticizes JJ Redick for playing LeBron James and Co. heavy minutes in Game 4

On Monday's "First Take," Kendrick Perkins also blamed first-year coach JJ Redick for pushing the limits of the LA Lakers in Game 4. Redick did not make a single substitution in Sunday's second half.

LeBron James led the Lakers in minutes (46), followed by Luka Doncic (45). Rui Hachimura (41), Dorian Finney-Smith (40) and Austin Reaves (34) also logged in heavy minutes.

"You mean to tell me the time that you went up 10 points that you couldn't find time to rest those guys and get those guys a breather," Perkins said. "And you're going against a young athletic squad in the Minnesota Timberwolves who are a bunch of dogs."

Perkins specifically called out Redick for "over-extending" James. According to him, the Lakers rely on their 40-year-old star in the fourth quarter.

"I got to blame this loss on JJ Redick," Perkins said. "He got to take accountability on this."

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be on Wednesday. If LeBron James and the Lakers win, Game 6 will be played on Friday in Minnesota.

