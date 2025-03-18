LeBron James' friend calls out Skip Bayless for chasing clout with Lakers star's slander: "Some content to milk forever " 

Last week, Gilbert Arenas took aim at Skip Bayless for being a LeBron James hater. As Arenas stated on his show, "Gil's Arena," Bayless has been too focused on criticizing LeBron to appreciate his greatness. Bayless wound up firing back on "The Skip Bayless Show," defending his coverage of James throughout his career.

His response didn't sit well with one of James' friends, social media user 'Cuffs The Legend,' who fired back at Bayless in a post on X. As he wrote, Bayless is trying to bait a response from LeBron so he can milk it for content.

While referencing LeBron's recent courtside confrontation with Stephen A. Smith, 'Cuffs The Legend' took aim at Bayless, writing:

"You saw what Bron did to Stevie and now you’re trying your best to get him to reply to you in some way, so you can have some content to milk forever like Stevie. The Jig Is Hovering on all of you media dinosaurs."

The situation comes on the heels of James confronting Stephen A. Smith for his coverage of Bronny James, which wound up making national headlines. In the wake of the confrontation, Bayless even got Smith to make a rare appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show."

Despite that, and all of Bayless' criticism of James over the years, the future Hall of Famer has never directly addressed him the way he did Stephen A.

Skip Bayless defends praise of Michael Jordan while firing back at Gilbert Arenas over LeBron James comment

As previously mentioned, LeBron James' friend Cuffs The Legend's response to Skip Bayless came on the heels of Bayless taking aim at Gilbert Arenas.

During the latest episode of his "Gil's Arena" show, the former NBA All-Star called out Bayless for being an avid critic of LeBron, while going easy on his criticism of Michael Jordan.

In his response, Bayless defended his coverage of Michael Jordan, saying that despite his off-court habits, Jordan was beyond criticism.

Additionally, in the post accompanying the video where he fired back at Gilbert Arenas, Bayless defended his coverage of LeBron James. He said that he's been nothing but fair and honest with his coverage.

"I just say what I see, I write what I saw, and I had never ever seen anything like that man (Jordan) on a basketball court. I saw nothing but greatest ever, I saw 6-0 in the NBA Finals with six MVPs. I saw the mentally toughest competitor ever, the coldest-blooded basketball assassin ever.

"I saw the greatest clutch player ever in any sport ever. I mean what was there to criticize, Gil? Michael definitely had his issues off the court but none of that affected how he played, how he won, how he dominated physically and psychologically."

You can see his comments in the video below, beginning at the 5-minute mark.

So far, no response yet from Arenas or the "Gil's Arena" crew, however, given the format of the show, don't be surprised if the group takes some time to fire back at Bayless on the upcoming installment of the show.

