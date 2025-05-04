LeBron James' friend declares James Harden vs. Dwyane Wade debate settled

LeBron James’ friend, Cuffs The Legend, weighed in on the James Harden versus Dwyane Wade debate that has been going on for years. Draymond Green said in his podcast in March that the comparison was “invalid” but eventually picked the Miami Heat legend over The Beard. Patrick Beverley had Harden over D-Wade because of his longevity.

Ad

After another disappearing act by the LA Clippers star in Game 7 on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, the podcaster tweeted:

“Don’t you ever mention James Harden in the same conversation with DWade ever again in your life”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James’ friend wrote on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the showdown in Denver that it was the “Harden Legacy Game.” Instead of proving the doubters wrong, Harden wilted on the big stage again.

Cuffs The Legend doubled down on his opinion about Harden:

“The Bearded Fraud #YouWontFoolMe#”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dwyane Wade was 24 years old when he won his first championship. He led the Miami Heat to a 4-2 win against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. The Flash was named the finals MVP for his impressive performance.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Harden is still looking for his first championship. He has lost a Game 7 for four different teams. LeBron James’ friend believes the Wade-Harden debate is over after the Clippers star faded in the winner-take-all game on Friday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dwyane Wade called James Harden a basketball genius

Dwyane Wade is well aware of the comparisons between him and James Harden. Roughly a month ago, he said on The WY Network what he thought of the LA Clippers point guard:

(:40 mark)

“James Harden is a genius. … James don’t get enough credit. James is a basketball genius that do not get credit for being a basketball genius. … When you just watch him play the game, it’s just a beautiful brand of basketball.”

Ad

Ad

Wade added that Harden has remained effective and impactful despite his age. The three-time NBA champ conceded that The Beard has slowed down a little, but the Clippers star is still a 1-on-1 threat.

Basketball fans appreciate Harden’s abilities, but they have been frustrated with his failure in big moments. The Beard is 35 years old and his chances of winning a championship dwindle each season. Many can’t see him on the same pedestal as Dwyane Wade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More