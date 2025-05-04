LeBron James' friend declares James Harden vs. Dwyane Wade debate settled

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 04, 2025 05:54 GMT
LeBron James
LeBron James' friend settles debate between James Harden and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade following Harden's disappearing act in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. [photo: @jharden13/IG, @dwyanewade/IG]

LeBron James’ friend, Cuffs The Legend, weighed in on the James Harden versus Dwyane Wade debate that has been going on for years. Draymond Green said in his podcast in March that the comparison was “invalid” but eventually picked the Miami Heat legend over The Beard. Patrick Beverley had Harden over D-Wade because of his longevity.

Ad

After another disappearing act by the LA Clippers star in Game 7 on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, the podcaster tweeted:

“Don’t you ever mention James Harden in the same conversation with DWade ever again in your life”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James’ friend wrote on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the showdown in Denver that it was the “Harden Legacy Game.” Instead of proving the doubters wrong, Harden wilted on the big stage again.

Cuffs The Legend doubled down on his opinion about Harden:

“The Bearded Fraud #YouWontFoolMe#”
Ad

Dwyane Wade was 24 years old when he won his first championship. He led the Miami Heat to a 4-2 win against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals. The Flash was named the finals MVP for his impressive performance.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Harden is still looking for his first championship. He has lost a Game 7 for four different teams. LeBron James’ friend believes the Wade-Harden debate is over after the Clippers star faded in the winner-take-all game on Friday.

Ad
Ad

Dwyane Wade called James Harden a basketball genius

Dwyane Wade is well aware of the comparisons between him and James Harden. Roughly a month ago, he said on The WY Network what he thought of the LA Clippers point guard:

(:40 mark)

“James Harden is a genius. … James don’t get enough credit. James is a basketball genius that do not get credit for being a basketball genius. … When you just watch him play the game, it’s just a beautiful brand of basketball.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Wade added that Harden has remained effective and impactful despite his age. The three-time NBA champ conceded that The Beard has slowed down a little, but the Clippers star is still a 1-on-1 threat.

Basketball fans appreciate Harden’s abilities, but they have been frustrated with his failure in big moments. The Beard is 35 years old and his chances of winning a championship dwindle each season. Many can’t see him on the same pedestal as Dwyane Wade.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications